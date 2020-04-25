Michie Peachie Trains Her Legs In Crop Top And Blue Bikini Bottoms At The Beach

Michie Peachie targetted her lower body in the latest series of workout videos on her Instagram page and her fans are loving it. In the shared clips, the fitness model rocked a white crop top with a pair of blue bikini bottoms. The straps of the bikini’s top were visible as well.

Armed with a neon-green resistance band, Michie started the workout with a series of toe touches. With the band around her knees, she extended her leg forward and tapped her toes on the sand. She repeated the motion on her right side and then behind her before returning the foot to its original position.

In the second clip, she moved on to a set of leg abductions in a squat position. She assumed a wide-legged stance for this one and bent her knees, sinking her glutes until the lined up with her knees. Then she briskly widened and contracted the space between her knees, stretching and loosening the band as she did so.

The third and final video of the series saw her tackle single-leg deadlifts with the exercise band. Standing with one leg behind the other, she placed one end of the resistance band under her front foot. Gripping the other end with one hand, she leaned her torso forward and then raised it again. Her caption encouraged viewers to maintain a straight back while doing the exercise and to keep the back leg slightly bent.

In her caption, Michie called the circuit the “Apocalypse Legs” workout and instructed fans to do each exercise 15 times and to repeat the sequence three times after that.

The post has been liked 11,000 times, as of this writing, and close to 200 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, fans shared their appreciation for her exercise demonstration.

“Another great workout! Love bands I need to try this,” one person wrote.

A third fan asked about a detail of Michie’s physique that they noticed while she was doing the leg abductions.

‘That muscle by your hips that pops out, when you do the second exercise.. what is that called and is it hereditary??” they wrote.

that is the gluteus medius. Because my body doesn’t store fat on my bottom, I have “glute separation” because I’ve literally built myself a 100% muscle booty. It’s a sign of real work and I’m very proud. It is not hereditary, everyone is capable of growing that muscle ❤️