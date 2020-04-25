Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Curves In Several Sexy Outfits For Instagram Video

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro thrilled her 1.5 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a sizzling video that showcased her curves in several different ensembles. The video appeared to have been filmed in Kara’s home, as she mentioned that the looks she shared were quarantine outfits, and she stood in front of a white shelving unit filled with shoes and other accessories.

Kara’s long blond locks tumbled down her chest in voluminous curls as she showcased her sexy physique in a variety of ensembles.She kicked things off with a simple white top that showcased a hint of cleavage, pale high-waisted pants, and a cream-colored sweater draped around her shoulders.

Then, with a hop, her outfit transformed and she rocked a more revealing look that consisted of a mauve crop top paired with mauve shorts. The bottoms had ties on the sides that brought the legs slightly higher on her toned thighs, and the look also showcased plenty of her chiselled stomach.

Flashing a smile, Kara’s ensemble transformed once more into a gray sweater dress with a belted waist and revealing neckline. She reached forward, placing her hand over the camera for a moment before her outfit transformed again into a casual look of high-waisted jeans, a white top, and a soft pink cardigan. Kara also rocked a crop top with gray pants to finish off the sizzling series of outfits.

Music played in the background of the video as Kara cycled through her various ensembles, and she promoted her TikTok account in the caption of the post.

Kara’s beauty look in the post was simple, with a neutral brown hue on her lips, bold brows, and minimal makeup. There was just enough to accentuate her stunning features without being too heavy.

Kara’s followers absolutely loved the stunning video update, and the post racked up over 29,800 views within just one hour. It also received 229 comments from Kara’s eager fans.

“Getting creative in quarantine is the move,” one follower commented.

“Anything that gets you jumping like that is a great thing,” another fan said, followed by a string of emoji.

“Absolutely beautiful,” one fan added.

“You are seriously gorgeous,” another follower commented.

Kara loves to show off her curves in sexy attire, and she did just that in another one of her recent Instagram posts. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Kara shared a post in which she rocked a pair of loose-fitting jeans and a low-cut white top for a sexy yet casual look. She shared three photos in total, captured when the sun was setting to give her a magical glow, and she held a camera in her hands for many of the snaps.