Gizele Oliveira Slays In Figure-Hugging Black Jumpsuit In New Instagram Photo Series

Brazilian Victoria’s Secret Model, Gizele Oliveira shared a stunning new series of photos with her over one million Instagram followers on Saturday. In the shared snapshots, the brunette beauty wore a figure-hugging black jumpsuit.

Gizele accessorized the look with a black Gucci belt around her trim waist that featured a buckle that spelled out the name of the brand. She wore her dark hair in a high ponytail and sported bangs that ended just above her arched eyebrows. She chose a bronzey tone of eyeshadow and further accentuated her eyes with dark liner done in a “cat-eye” style that saw it extend beyond the width of her eyes.

In the second photo of the series, Gizele flaunted the jumpsuit’s open back and showed off how the cut of its pants emphasized her pert derriere.

In the third snapshot, she leaned her torso to one side and placed one arm on a window sill. She seemed to have been tousling her ponytail with one hand while the photo was taken and closed her eyes while posing for the shot.

The post has been liked more than 20,000 times, as of this writing, and over 200 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans gushed over the photos.

“I just woke up from a nap but I think I’m still dreaming!!” one person wrote before adding a heart emoji to their comment.

A second commenter had encouraging words for the brunette beauty.

“@giizeleoliveira Stay beautiful and strong,” they wrote. “Stay tuned and motivated.”

A third shared a pleasant memory of Gizele.

“I still remember what you did for your friend when she fell on stage sometime back. You were such a support and handled it well,” they wrote. “Respect to you.”

But most of the comments were about her physical attractiveness.

“Girl I literally can’t get over your beauty,” a fourth person gushed.

Gizele appears to have a thing for one-piece outfits as she sported a jumpsuit in a previous Instagram clip. The post was more fitness than fashion-oriented, however. After striking a couple of eyecatching poses in it, she shared footage of herself exercising in the green ankle-length onesie. But as Gizele wrote in her caption, the video was more about giving her fans a glimpse of her post-workout mood. So, after the brief clip of her working out, she went back to posing for the camera.

The post has been liked close to 50,000 times, as of this writing, and close to 150 Instagram users have commented on it.