WWE Rumors: Superstar Could Be In Trouble With Company Following Explicit Photo Accusations

As The Inquisitr reported yesterday, WWE‘s Velveteen Dream was accused of sending explicit photos to minors by a Reddit user. The NXT superstar has denied any wrongdoing, but according to the Wrestling Observer Radio‘s Dave Meltzer, the situation hasn’t been resolved yet, and he could be in trouble.

As quoted by Ringside News, Meltzer revealed that he’s made some inquiries behind the scenes, though he hasn’t received any updates on what the current situation is like between Dream and the company. However, the journalist said that things could end up bad for the NXT superstar, depending on how developments unfold.

“I’ve got a lot of questions out there looking for answers. On the surface it doesn’t look good for him. We’ll see… it’s a tough one. It could be real bad, but we don’t know. I mean, you know he denies it, so who knows?”

Dream claims that he was hacked, and his accuser also acknowledged the possibility of that being the case. However, the Reddit user also claims to have had a conversation with someone who sounded like Dream over the phone, who also asked which school they went to. She also claims that the call came from his area code.

At the time of this writing, WWE has yet to issue an official statement on the matter, but Dream has stated that a third party is working on the case, presumably to see if they can find out who the alleged hacker is. For now, though, the case is still in the early stages.

It also remains to be seen if the current situation will interfere with Dream’s current push, even if it turns out that he was hacked. The superstar is embroiled in a major feud with Adam Cole and The Undisputed Era over the NXT Championship at the moment. Some pundits have also speculated that he’ll win the title, as Cole has held the title for a while and Dream is a huge fan favorite.

Of course, the accusations have also resulted in some bad publicity for Dream and the company. WWE has been known to fire superstars before investigations over serious matters have concluded, as evidenced by Enzo Amore being released in 2018.

However, several superstars have been the victim of hackers in recent years, so chances are WWE officials will be willing to see how the current case evolves before they make any decisions regarding Dream’s employment status with the company.