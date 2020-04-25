Alessandra Ambrosio Sizzles In A Strapless Bikini Top Outside

Brazilian bombshell Alessandra Ambrosio tantalized her 10.3 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a smoking-hot series of snaps taken in her stunning backyard. Alessandra rocked a strapless bikini top and sarong for the occasion, and her body looked incredible in the shots. She included the geotag of Santa Monica, California on the post.

In the first shot, Alessandra stood poolside in the colorful swimsuit. The bikini top was a strapless style that showcased a serious amount of cleavage, and featured an ombre pattern that went from bright red at the top to a pale yellow at the bottom of the cup. The top also featured a circular cut-out detail in the middle, with red strings and two puka shells dangling down, further accentuating her cleavage.

Alessandra wrapped a colorful ombre sarong around her slim waist, and added a few additional accessories, including a necklace and several delicate bracelets. Her brunette locks tumbled down in a tousled, effortless style, and she flashed a slight smile for the camera as she posed in her luxurious-looking backyard.

Alessandra showed off her incredible mile-long legs in the second snap, as she raised both arms high in the air and kicked one thigh out a bit. The movement caused her thigh to peek out of the sarong she was wearing, showing off her toned physique as the colorful sarong draped down to the ground. The third snap showed off her beauty look, and gave her fans an eyeful of her cleavage. Despite the fact that she was simply lounging around the house, she had on a sexy cat eye liner that gave her gorgeous eyes a lift.

She finished off the post with two more snaps that documented her backyard adventures, and her followers absolutely loved the post. It racked up over 70,500 likes within just one hour, including a like from fellow model Lily Aldridge. The post also received 511 comments from her eager fans within the same time span.

“Gorgeous Goddess,” one fan said, followed by a string of emoji.

“I love the colors,” another fan commented, captivated by all the bold hues incorporated in her look.

“Love that you always embrace life with a smile on your face Alessandra!!” another follower added.

“Incredibly beautiful and stunningly gorgeous,” one fan said.

Alessandra frequently showcases her toned physique in sexy swimwear. The bombshell has her own swimwear brand, Gal Floripa, and often shows off the brand’s latest styles by modelling them herself. A week ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Alessandra shared a sizzling snap in which she posed in front of a beaded curtain while rocking a bronze bikini. The swimsuit showcased her curves, and the bronze hue accentuated her sun-kissed skin.