Pamela Anderson Bares Her Cleavage In Sparkling Dress

Pamela Anderson dazzled in one of her newest Instagram photos, sharing a sultry image of herself in a revealing gown.

The picture, which appeared to be from a photo shoot, featured Pamela lying on rocks while water splashed furiously behind her. She posed carefully on the rocky surface, lying sideways with one leg crossed over the other. She braced herself with her hands, one arm bent at the elbow and her hand gripping onto the rocks. She rested her weight on her other arm.

Keeping with her Instagram aesthetic, the sizzling snapshot was in black-and-white. While the photo was undated, Pamela frequently posts throwback photos on the app.

The Playboy model stared directly at the camera with bedroom eyes. Her dress was covered in sparkling gems that looked like water droplets. The frock featured an extremely low-cut neckline. Pamela’s ample cleavage and buxom bust were on full display. Due to the nature of her pose, she almost spilled out of the ensemble.

Her hair was deeply parted and combed over to one side. Her dark roots showed through her platinum locks, giving her tresses an ombre effect. Her hair cascaded down one shoulder in long, beachy waves that draped over one arm. Her wispy bangs hung down her forehead, partially covering one eye.

Her nails were done in a French manicure.

Pamela’s famously thin brows arched high over her eyes. She wore her eye makeup super dark, her eyes rimmed with heavy kohl liner. Her lids were done in a smoky eye, transitioning from black to charcoal shadow.

As per usual, Pamela captioned the photo with an insightful poem, this one about being like a mermaid.

Her 1 million followers raced to the comments section of the sultry post. While some fans solely commented with rows of emoji, others wrote lengthier messages to the model.

“So alluring,” commented one social media user.

“You are just….amazing….,” said another.

“You are such a beautiful woman,” gushed a third fan.

“Still Amazing as ever,” wrote a fourth follower.

At the time of this writing, the photo racked up over 18,300 likes and garnered more than 230 comments.

As The Inquisitr readers and Pamela Anderson fans know, the model frequently shares revealing images from past photo shoots on her Instagram grid and Instagram story. Just recently, she posted two shots in which she was naked on the beach. In one of the pictures, she writhed in the sand, while in the other, she kissed a horse.