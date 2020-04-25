Laywer For Carole Baskin’s Husband Claims He Was Strangled And Thrown Out Of A Plane

Ever since the hit Netflix series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness hit televisions, people have been speculating about whether or not Carole Baskin killed her husband Don Lewis.

As Fox News reports, Lewis’ lawyer has a theory about the multi-millionaire’s disappearance, and involves foul play.

“In my view, there’s no question but that he was murdered,” Joseph Fritz told Nancy Grace.

Fritz said that Lewis was proud of his big cats and would never have abandoned them.

So what happened to Lewis? Fritz says he thinks Baskin’s husband got into an airplane after being lured there with a bogus offer to purchase an aircraft.

“Don Lewis, he was terribly cheap while he was very wealthy. He was cheap beyond belief,” Fritz said. “What would have lured him more than anything else is a good deal on an airplane. So that’s what I assume happened — that he got lured up to the Pilot Country Estates to look at an airplane.”

From there, Fritz says that Lewis was murdered.

“What I had heard was that he was strangled from the backseat of an airplane over the Gulf [of Mexico] at 50 feet and dropped out over the Gulf,” he said.

In the show, producers spent an entire episode focused on the disappearance of Baskin’s husband and entertained theories that she might have been involved. Internet theories have suggested that perhaps Baskin fed her husband to their big cats in their exotic animal habitat in Florida.

Baskin vanished in 1997, with his car discovered at the private Pilot Country Airport 40 miles away from the big cat rescue.

At the time, Baskin told police that she believed her husband was flying to Costa Rica to their vacation home.

Grace pointed out that Baskin isn’t considered a suspect at this time and Fritz admitted that while he doesn’t know what happened to Lewis, he believes it’s only a matter of time until someone comes forward with more information about the disappearance.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the Hillsborough County Sheriff says that Baskin is not a suspect, though he is suspicious of her. He confirmed that the case is still open and has asked people on social media for information about his disappearance.

Chad Chronister says that he thinks that if Baskin was involved in her husband’s murder, it certainly must have involved an additional person. He says he doesn’t believe she could have accomplished the feat on her own.