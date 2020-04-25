Dasha Mart Poses On The Floor In Skimpy Lingerie

Dasha Mart sizzled in her newest Instagram upload, putting a seductive display in a hot-pink lingerie set that left little to the imagination. The gorgeous blonde playfully accessorized with a pair of matching rubber gloves, showing off her insane body from various angles as she posed on the floor and got her cleaning on. The Russian beauty showcased the look in three separate photos shared on Saturday, each one more enticing than the other. The update didn’t fail to grab fans’ attention and ignite their imagination, reeling in more than 9,300 likes in the first hour of going live.

For the sultry shoot, Dasha slipped into a strappy two-piece ensemble that was just as chic as it was revealing. The co-ord included a cage-style bra, one sporting lace demi cups and a low-cut neckline that left her cleavage well within eyesight for her audience to admire. Two pairs of thin straps went around the minuscule cups, perfectly framing her voluptuous assets. The bra featured spaghetti shoulder straps, which were adorned with sleek bows in a burnt-red color. The set was complete with cheeky thong bottoms, which had a tiny lace front and an even tinier back that was decorated with a heart-shaped cutout. Double side straps mirrored the bra’s design, adding extra sex-appeal to the number.

Dasha kept her makeup simple, accentuating her beautiful features with a shimmering highlighter and a peach blush. Her glam also included bold, lavish eyelashes and a glossy, rose-pink lipstick to match her outfit. The model wore her long, golden tresses down and styled in curly waves, which either tumbled down her back or were swept to the side and brushed over her shoulder, depending on the pose. Her brown roots showed through and transitioned into blond, giving her locks a slight ombre look.

In the first pic shared with fans, the Playboy hottie put her curvy posterior and sinuous back on display as she let herself be photographed from behind. The babe was sitting on one hip and raised her knee, leaning back with one palm on the wooden floor. In the other hand she clutched a spray bottle, which she lifted up in the air while flashing a beaming smile and closing her eyes.

A swipe to the next slide showed Dasha giving off sultry vibes as she posed on her knees. The sizzling blonde held her gloved hands on the floor in between her legs, which were spread open, all the while gazing seductively into the camera. Her lips were parted in a provocative way, increasing her allure.

For the final shot, the bombshell flaunted her endless pins while posing with her back to the wall. She coquettishly kicked her feet up in the air and placed her hands by her side for balance, once again closing her eyes in a coy manner.

Dasha penned her caption in Russian, with a Google translation revealing that she invited followers to choose their favorite pose among the three.

“Beautiful photo shoot,” commented fellow Bang Energy model Nina Serebrova, who replied in Russian and left three fire emoji at the end of her post.

“Beautiful,” agreed Valeria Orsini, adding a two-hearts emoji.

“Perfection,” chimed in Andreane Chamberland, in a message that was prefaced with a two-heart emoji and ended with a heart-eyes emoji.