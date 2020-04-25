Gabriella Abutbol Flaunts Curvaceous Derrière In String Bikini

Gabriella Abutbol knows how to make a bikini look good. Her latest Instagram update saw her flaunting her derrière — and the rest of her fabulous figure — in a tiny string bikini that didn’t leave much to the imagination.

Gabriella’s swimsuit was made of a black and white print fabric. The top had classic, triangle-style cups that showed off her cleavage as well as some underboob and side boob. The bottoms were also a classic style with thin strings that tied into loopy bows on the sides of her hips. She also sported a wide-brimmed, beige hat.

The model’s post consisted of two photos that featured her standing outside under a canopy. The snaps were taken from a low angle. Part of a wicker chair was visible under the canopy, while portions of a tree and a cactus plant were outside the structure. A clear blue sky could be seen overhead.

The first image captured Gabriella from the front as she posed with her hands above her head. She looked ahead as she leaned back and stood with one leg forward, flaunting her flat abs and toned thighs. The shot also gave her fans a nice look at her underboob and side boob. A large tattoo of an owl was also visible on her side.

In the second picture, Gabriella showed off her perky booty. Her shapely back and shoulders, as well as her side boob, were also prominent. She looked over her shoulder at the camera with a sultry expression on her face.

In the caption, she asked her fans to ignore her tattoo and tell her which photo they liked the best. She also noted that she was aware of her tanning faux pas, which left blotches on her skin.

While her her adoring followers might have noticed that her tan wasn’t perfect, they didn’t seem to mind. Hundreds of them flooded the comments section with flattering remarks, and it seemed that both pictures got an equal amount of love.

“Difficult choice. Booty is great but that front view is perfect. I’ll go #1,” one admirer wrote.

“The second picture. Can I get this photo in full size please. Want this to be the entrance to my man cave,” joked a second follower.

“Hardest choice I had to make all day, Booty for the Slight Win,” a third Instagram user chimed in.

Gabriella recently heated up her Instagram page when she shared a picture that featured her looking smoking hot in an animal-print bikini.