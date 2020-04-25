‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent’s Wedding Will Be Featured On Bravo If The Show Is Renewed For Season 9

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett will be seen walking down the aisle during the show's potential ninth season.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s wedding will be seen on Vanderpump Rules Season 9 if the show is renewed for a ninth season.

During an interview on comedian Heather McDonald’s podcast, Kent and Emmett addressed the fact that they were recently forced to reschedule their April 18 wedding to a date in late July because of the ongoing spread of COVID-19 before officially confirming that if the series is given a Season 9, fans will be getting to see them walk down the aisle in Newport Beach, California.

“We’ve moved to late July,” Emmett confirmed on Juicy Scoop on April 22. “We’ll have a summer wedding.”

After noting that it was “a blessing” that the two of them postponed their wedding due to the forecasted cold weather and possible downpour that was supposed to take place on April 18, Emmett admitted that when it came to scheduling their April wedding date, he actually did so in an effort to ensure that Vanderpump Rules would not be in the midst of filming.

“I was adamant about making it in April so I wasn’t on TV,” he shared.

Now, after the coronavirus pandemic forced the postponement of their nuptials, they will have no choice but to invite the cameras to their special day, which will also include a number of their co-stars, including Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney, Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor, Beau Clark, and Tom Schwartz, all of whom will be featured in their wedding party.

“Well now it’s in July and if [Vanderpump Rules] gets picked up for another season, we have no choice but to film,” Kent explained.

Kent first joined the cast of the Bravo reality series during its fourth season in 2015 and Emmett began appearing alongside her in January during the show’s eighth season.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kent and Emmett first hinted at a potential on-camera wedding during an interview with People Now last week. At the time, the couple revealed that while they weren’t confirming anything, they were in formal talks with Kent’s producers about their wedding being featured on Vanderpump Rules Season 9.

According to Kent, she doesn’t believe that she would have a choice about filming the event because she’s “contractually obligated” to chronicle the major moments of her life for the show.

Emmett then suggested that while he couldn’t say for sure, he had a feeling that fans would be getting what they wanted from him and Kent during the series’ potential ninth season.