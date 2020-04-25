Kylie Jenner Stuns In A Crop Top In New Instagram Photo

Kylie Jenner sizzled in her latest Instagram upload, showing off her hourglass physique in the sultry image.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posed in the sunlight, which cast a warm glow on her face. She stood next to one of her black cars with a shadow behind her, which only made her white shirt pop against the dark backdrop.

Kylie wore a white crop top that emphasized her curvaceous bust. The blouse sported sleeves and a hint of a mock turtleneck. The shirt ended just below her chest, her tanned and toned midriff on full display.

She wore what appeared to be light-wash Alexander Wang jeans with the brand name emblazoned on the fly. The denim pants rode up high on her hips, obscuring her belly button. She tugged at the waistband of the jeans, giving the snapshot a sexy feel.

The Kylie Cosmetics makeup mogul completed the look with a small black purse she wore over one shoulder.

Her nails were lacquered with a ballet pink polish. She wore a sparkling diamond ring on one finger.

Kylie’s ombre locks glinted in the sunlight. She wore her tresses parted in the middle. The pin-straight strands cascaded down her back, while a few stray pieces fell down in front. The majority of her hair was an auburn hue, though the pieces that framed her face were a golden blond.

Kylie’s dark brows arched high over her honey brown eyes. Her thick, feathery lashes fanned out and curled upwards. She wore a coat of black mascara on her lower lashes. The apples of her cheeks were brushed with a warm blush, which made her cheekbones pop. Her plump pout was painted with a matte, muted hot pink shade.

Kylie’s ardent fanbase rushed to the comments section to praise the billionaire for her latest look. While some expressed their feelings via rows of flame and heart-eye emoji, others wrote lengthier messages to the star.

Some fans couldn’t get over her new hairstyle.

“I definitely love this style blonde hair is amazing,” wrote one follower, adding a flame and heart-eye emoji to their comment.

“You look so good with that hair! That’s your color,” gushed a second social media user.

Others were in awe of her beauty.

“Okay ky,” another complimented, including two pink hearts.

“Beautiful,” added a fourth fan, punctuating their comment with a sparkle emoji.

As of press time, the picture was liked more than 4 million times. It received more than 22,000 comments.