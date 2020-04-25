Kim Jong Un Kids: How Many Children Does The North Korean Dictator Have?

Kim Jong Un is believed to have at least three children but the North Korean dictator has never publicly shared information about his kids with the world. On Saturday, April 25, it was reported that Kim died following a botched heart surgery.

The report comes about a week after reports surfaced that he was in grave condition. There are mixed reports at this time, some claiming that Kim has indeed passed away and others that say he is in a vegetative state. Either way, the news has left many people wondering who will succeed him as the leader of North Korea.

Kim Jon Un & His Wife Ri Sol Un Are Believed To Have 3 Kids, All Under The Age Of 10

Pyeongyang Press Corps. / Getty Images

Kim and his wife Ri Sol Un have officially been married since 2009. The couple is said to be parents to three children, all between the ages of three and 10 years old. The eldest child is thought to be a male and would be expected to succeed his father. The North Korean government has never made any information about Kim’s children public. Most of the information that is known about the family has come from South Korea’s National Intelligence Service.

The only time Kim supposedly acknowledged being a father was back in 2018 during a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, according to Business Insider.

“I’m a father and a husband. And I have children,” Kim told Pompeo, according to retired CIA officer Andrew Kim. “And I don’t want my children to carry the nuclear weapon on their back their whole life.”

Kim didn’t say anything more on the subject — and, if he did, it wasn’t made public.

In 2013, Dennis Rodman Told The Media That He Met & Held Kim Jong Un’s Youngest Daughter & Revealed Her Name

Ilya S. Savenok / Getty Images

In recent years, the world learned that Kim had a daughter, the news confirmed only by former NBA star, Dennis Rodman, who befriended Kim back in 2013. During one of their meetings, Rodman spoke to the media and said that he held Kim’s daughter.

“The Marshal Kim and I had a relaxing time by the sea with his family. We shared many meals and drinks where we discussed our plans to play a historic friendship basketball game between North Korea and the US as well as ways to develop their basketball team. I held their baby Ju-ae and spoke with Ms Ri [Sol-Ju, Kim’s wife] as well. He’s a good dad and has a beautiful family. Kim told me, ‘I’ll see you in December’,” Rodman told The Guardian at the time.

If this information is correct, “Ju-ae” would be about 7 years old.