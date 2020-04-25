Kim Jong Un Net Worth Estimated At $5 Billion

Kim Jong Un has a net worth of $5 billion, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth. Earlier this week, reports surfaced of the Supreme Leader’s health complications, and Kim Jong Un reportedly died following a botched heart surgery. He was just 36-years-old, although the date of his birth is disputed.

At the time that reports of his death surfaced, Kim reportedly had billions in cash and other assets spread in foreign accounts throughout the world as well as in real estate, luxury cars, and other equipment throughout North Korea. Most of the details about how he earned his billions are the subject of speculation around the world.

Kim Jong Un Had Multiple Palaces, Luxury Cars, A Jet & A Yacht

Korea Summit Press Pool / Getty Images

Kim Jong Un became the leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) in 2011 after his father, Kim Jong Il died. Kim also reportedly had many of the same tastes as his father. Throughout North Korea, Kim had at least 20 mansions and palaces scattered around the countryside. They were available to Kim for his personal use, but it’s unclear how many he purchased himself and how many he inherited as a result of his father’s passing.

According to a Mirror report, former NBA star Dennis Rodman revealed that despite all the choices Kim had for where to live, he chose to spend much of his time on a private island. The island was off the coast of North Korea, and it offered some privacy for the leader. Rodman described Kim’s lifestyle as a “7-star party.”

“It’s like going to Hawaii or Ibiza, but he’s the only one that lives there,” Rodman told the news outlets. “He likes people to be happy around him. He’s got 50 to 60 around him all the time – just normal people, drinking cocktails and laughing the whole time.”

Rodman also reported that Kim only served the highest quality tequila and other spirits. The leader had anything he wanted, and everything for him and his guests was of the highest quality with life appearing to be a series of neverending parties and gatherings, at least while the former Chicago Bulls player visited the dictator.

Kim reportedly spent hundreds of millions a year on luxuries and imports, and as the leader of North Korea, he did not keep his lavish spending habits under wraps. Some of the things he spent large amounts of mine on included exotic pets, perfumes, and high-end alcohol along with cars and the palaces.

In addition, he reportedly had more than 100 luxury vehicles. Kim preferred European sports cars, and they featured heavily in his massive collection. The North Korean leader also had at least one private jet that he used to fly. Plus, he had a 100-foot luxury yacht for his use.

The lavish party lifestyle that Kim led throughout his life stands in stark contrast to the lives of many people living in North Korea.

Kim Jong Un’s Assets Were Spread Among At Least 200 Foreign Accounts

Pyeongyang Press Corps / Getty Images

In 2013, a cooperative investigation between South Korea and America discovered that Kim and his family controlled at least $5 million in assets. The money was spread across at least 200 foreign bank accounts. Much of the family’s cash assets were housed in China, and those accounts boasted balances in the hundreds of millions. Plus, investigators found holdings linked to the leader in several countries, which included Austria, Lichtenstein, Russia, Singapore, China, Switzerland, and Luxembourg.

The Daily Mail reported that authorities believed that much of the money in the foreign bank accounts was gained through illegal means. A lot of the cash was linked to weapons of mass destruction, as well as the export of drugs, counterfeit money, and cigarettes.