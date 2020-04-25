English War Veteran, POW, And Malaria Survivor George Boag-Munroe Beats Coronavirus

George Boag-Munroe is 98-years-old and has recovered from COVID-19.

George Boag-Munroe of Liverpool, England is 98-years-old and has recovered after contracting COVID-19. The coronavirus is not the first battle Boag-Munroe has won. He is also a World War II Veteran and prisoner of war. In addition to COVID-19 he has also beat deadly diseases like malaria and cholera, according to Tank’s Good News.

Boag-Munroe was being treated Aintree Hospital for pneumonia as well as injuries he had endured from a fall. He was later diagnosed with COVID-19. His condition was gravely serious and his family worried they might lose him. Nevertheless, he shockingly managed to recover in just two weeks and was discharged from the hospital.

Boag-Munroe’s granddaughter Alison explained that her grandfather was eager and ready to return home even before he was discharged. He does not fully comprehend how serious the illness was that he just beat, she explained.

“The nursing staff were amazed he recovered so quickly. Even before he was discharged, he was dressed and up and about. At one point he was mistaken for a visitor who had made it to the ward! He is still suffering slightly from his head injury and doesn’t understand the full impact of the virus that he has recovered from…He is unsure what the fuss is about, and I don’t think he realizes the severity of it.”

The veteran has not had an easy life but he has somehow overcome every obstacle that life has thrown his way. His service for his country began in 1939 for the Royal Army Ordnance Corps. He was then captured by the Japanese in February 1942 and held at two separate camps during his long captivity.

He managed to avoid death the first time when the boat that was planned to take him to Nagasaki sunk. Thus, he was not at the city when the United States dropped an atomic bomb there.

Later in his life he survived working at the Burma Railway, which has been nicknamed as the Death Railway. His work was not only dangerous but caused him to endure a long list of illnesses, including malaria, beriberi, tropical ulcers, and cholera.

Boag-Munroe will turn 99-years-old in November.

The elderly are particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus due to their weakened immune system. It is for this reason that the veteran’s recovery is so impressive. While the elderly face an increased risk, the CDC has emphasized that people of all ages should take extra precautions to keep themselves healthy, as The Inquisitrpreviously reported.