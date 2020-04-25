Ashley Alexiss Shows Off Curves In A Bikini Surrounded By Penguins

Buxom bombshell Ashley Alexiss shared a stunning shot with her 2.1 million Instagram followers that showcased her voluptuous physique — and featured a few unusual co-stars. Ashley shared the post in honor of World Penguin Day, and there were several of the black-and-white creatures visible in the background of the shot.

Ashley didn’t include a geotag that specified where the snap was taken, but she did tag the travel account that she has with her husband in the picture itself. Ashley perched on a stretch of sand, partially in the shade, and rocked a black-and-white bikini that had her matching the creatures shuffling around her. Ashley’s back was turned towards the camera, so the front of her swimsuit wasn’t visible. Though fans couldn’t see the cleavage on display in the top, it seemed like a simple string bikini. Thin black strings tied around her mid-back, and there was plenty of sun-kissed skin on display.

Ashley paired the black top with white bikini bottoms that were a more full coverage boy short style. The bottoms featured ruched detailing, and clung to Ashley’s curves.

Her long blond locks tumbled down her back and chest in a voluminous style, and she shot a flirtatious look over her shoulder as she arched her back slightly, further accentuating her bombshell body.

Ashley didn’t add many accessories to the ensemble, and just had a pair of heart-shaped sunglasses resting on her leg, as well as a single ring on one finger. She went barefoot for the photo and looked absolutely stunning. Ashley kept her makeup look minimal, with a nude shade on her lips, and bold brows paired with long lashes to accentuate her gorgeous gaze. She flashed a flirtatious smile at the camera as she posed for the shot, and several penguins were spotted in the background, some stretched out on the sand and others walking around,

Her followers absolutely loved the sizzling snap, and it racked up over 17,400 likes within just two hours. The post also received 168 comments within the same time frame.

“Absolutely stunning as always, those are some lucky penguins to be chilling with you,” one fan commented.

“Your body is perfect!” another follower added, and included two flame emoji in her comment.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” one fan said.

“2 of my favorite things!!! Penguins and you!!!” another follower commented.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Ashley shared a smoking-hot snap in which she rocked a white thong one-piece that showcased her ample assets to perfection. She took the picture while strutting down a hallway, and her hourglass physique was on full display in the insanely sexy look.