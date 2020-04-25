Pauline Tantot Goes Braless In Extremely Sheer Blouse

The French model left little to the imagination in her latest Instagram post.

On Saturday, April 25, French model Pauline Tantot uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 3.7 million followers to enjoy.

The provocative photo, taken at an undisclosed location, shows the 25-year-old standing outside in front of a stucco wall, bathed in golden light. She struck a provocative pose by arching her back and jutting out her hips. Pauline tilted her head and lowered her gaze, with a serious expression on her face.

For the photo, the model did not wear anything underneath an extremely sheer cropped blouse, adorned with a white polka dot pattern, from the online retailer, Fashion Nova. The top left little to the imagination and in turn, pushed the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. She also sported a pair of black high-cut underwear. The risque ensemble flaunted her incredible curves and toned midsection, much to the delight of her audience. Fans were also able to catch a glimpse of the delicate black ink tattoo on her pelvic area. Pauline kept the sexy look simple and did not wear any jewelry.

The Instagram star kept her long locks out of her face by wearing a black cloth headband. While she did not appear to have on any makeup, Pauline still managed to look absolutely stunning.

In the post’s caption, the social media sensation encouraged her followers to like the photo. Pauline also provided additional advertisement for Fashion Nova by tagging the company.

The provocative picture seems to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 100,000 likes. Many of Pauline’s followers also proceeded to praise her in the comments section.

“So gorgeous,” gushed a fan, adding a string of pink heart emoji to the comment.

“You’re beautiful, you are perfect as you are, never change please,” said a different devotee.

“Can you stop being so lovely?” remarked another admirer.

“Smokin’ hot baby,” aded a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of fire and heart-eye emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Pauline has not yet responded to the comments.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque outfits. Earlier this week, she drove fans wild by uploading a topless photo. That post has been liked over 300,000 times since it was shared.