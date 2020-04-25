Qimmah Russo Sizzles In Black String Bikini For Newest Instagram Post

Qimmah Russo likely set hearts aflutter among her close to 2 million Instagram followers with the latest upload on the social media platform. In the two-photo update, the Los Angeles-based fitness trainer rocked a skimpy string bikini that showed of her enviably sculpted figure. The minuscule two-piece swimsuit feature two small triangles of fabric on the top that left much of her decolletage exposed. But Qimmah was slightly more covered on the bottom, as she opted to wear some super- short black denim cutoffs. The tiny pair of pants were pulled down low enough to flaunts a large swath of her flat lower abdomen and the curve between her torso and hips.

Quimmah wore her long dark hair loose and it was swept over her shoulder in the first photo as she posed in front of a large stainless steel refrigerator. In the second image, she appeared to be outdoors as she stood with her body twisted to one side and a broad pearly-white smile on her face. The pose helped to accentuate the muscle definition in her arms, legs, and midsection.

Despite her chiseled figure, Qimmah hinted that she’d been eating a lot during quarantine in her caption. She asked fans, who “else” had been having trouble staying away from the fridge, which seemed like a nod to how she’s been coping with coronavirus-induced isolation.

The post has been liked more than 10,000 times, as of this writing.

In the close to 200 comments, Quimmah fans sent her several compliments about her good looks.

“God, you are absolutely gorgeous,” one person wrote.

“Exquisite Goddesss, so amazing always,” another added.

And a third fan made an assumption about Qimmah’s romantic life.

“You must break a lot of hearts,” they wrote.

“Who else can’t stay off her page,” a fourth Instagram user asked.

In a previous post, Qimmah shared that she had been reminiscing about going to the gym, now that many of them are closed because of the pandemic.

“I miss going hard in the gym,” she wrote in the caption. “No matter what day it was, there was always a reason to put in some work & heavy lifting!”

In the accompanying video, Qimmah wore a white sports bra and snug red shorts as she powered through a set of barbell deadlifts. After her final repetition, she flexed her biceps before she strutted toward the camera with a confident smile on her face.

The post has been viewed close to 40,000 times and close to 150 Instagram users have commented on it so far.