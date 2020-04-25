Spoilers For ‘General Hospital’ Tease That Nelle’s Got More Tricks Up Her Sleeve

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Nelle Benson will be approaching her custody battle against Michael Corinthos with new vigor and sneakiness in the days ahead.

This past week, Nelle happened to overhear Willow at the Metro Court as she talked with Nina. Willow told Nina that Chase and Sasha were having an affair, and Nelle managed to catch this juicy tidbit.

Viewers know that Chase and Sasha faked this fling, but Willow and Michael fell for it as intended. Now, it seems that Nelle will find a way to use this to her advantage and she will pull out all the stops to bend the case her way.

The new issue of Soap Opera Digest breaks down a bit of what’s ahead. While Willow and Michael will move toward getting married to protect Wiley now that they are no longer connected to Chase and Sasha, Nelle will pursue an option of her own.

“She has an ace up her sleeve and this ace has a long and contentious history with the Corinthos clan. All of this is leading to a big showdown between Carly and Nelle,” tease General Hospital writers Chris Van Etten and Dan O’Connor.

Nelle's confidence in herself is legendary… but is she willing to concede anything for the sake of Wiley's future?

Who is this person Nelle thinks can help her turn the tables on the Corinthos clan? General Hospital spoilers don’t pinpoint the answer quite yet, but it seems as if Valentin might be a leading contender here.

Nelle and Valentin have already developed a working relationship of sorts, but he dismissed her when she made something of a play at him on a personal level. If it’s not Valentin she’ll turn to, her perceived ally may come as a surprise to viewers.

Not only will Nelle turn to this apparent ally in the days ahead, but spoilers also suggest that Nina will play an essential role in what’s on the way too.

“Nina is one of the couple of people who will play a pivotal role as the question of who ends up with custody of Wiley unfolds,” the GH writers tease.

The writers continue to dangle the necklace and biological daughter secret in front of fans and there is no doubt this will soon come into play. Granted, it seems likely that there’s more to this secret than simply the idea that Nelle is Nina’s biological child though.

Until this fully plays out, however, the appearance that Nelle is Nina’s daughter will likely emerge soon and compel the Crimson editor to try to protect her “daughter.”

According to Soap Central, Carly will piece something significant together in the coming week and this is probably tied to the Wiley saga in some sense. The following week, Nina and Carly will disagree on something and Nelle will make someone an offer.

Nelle may be playing sweet and innocent as much as she can these days, but General Hospital spoilers tease that the bad girl underneath isn’t backing down from trying to come out on top in this battle against Michael.