Nata Lee Lets It All Hang Out In An Impossibly Tiny Leopard-Print Bikini

Nata Lee let it all hang out in a very tiny bikini in her latest Instagram share, and her fans are absolutely loving the sight.

The Russian model and DJ took to her account on Saturday to stun her 4.9 million followers with the tantalizing new snap that added some serious heat to her page. She was captured sitting on the sill of a large window with her curvaceous backside to the camera. She turned her head over her shoulder to flash a huge smile to the lens while pushing one of the white shutters open wide.

In the caption of the post, Nata explained that the image was snapped during her “morning walk,” though she looked more suited for a morning dip in the pool. She was clad in an itty-bitty string bikini that showed some serious skin and gave her audience a good look at her assets and killer curves.

Nata sizzled in the barely-there leopard-print two-piece. The set included a halter-style top with thin black straps that showcased her toned arms, shoulder, and back. Most of the garment’s front half was out of sight, however, keen-eyed viewers could still get a teasing glimpse of sideboob exposed by its tiny cups.

The Instagram star also sported a pair of thong-style bikini bottoms that were even more risque than its matching counterpart. Its dangerously cheeky style left Nata’s peachy booty completely bare, while also allowing her to flaunt her sculpted thighs. The number’s waistband was tied in dainty bows high up on her hips that drew attention to her flat midsection and trim waist.

No accessories were added to Nata’s ensemble, ensuring that all eyes remained on her incredible bikini body. Her honey-blond tresses were worn down in a messy, voluminous style that cascaded behind her back and a few locks falling over her face. She also wore a minimal amount of makeup to show off her gorgeous natural beauty.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering the booty-baring addition to Nata’s Instagram feed with love. It has racked up nearly 140,000 likes within just one hour of going live, as well as hundreds of comments.

“OMG what a body,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Nata was “perfectly made.”

“Well, that raised my heart rate,” a third follower said about the photo.

“I’m sure I’m not telling you anything new, but you are one of the most beautiful women I’ve ever seen,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Nata — often referred to as the “world’s sexiest DJ” — is hardly shy to flaunting her figure on Instagram in racy ensembles. Another recent snap saw her stripped down to black lace lingerie while contemplating what to cook for herself. That post proved popular as well, earning over 359,000 likes and 3,369 comments to date.