Sara Underwood Rocks Daisy Dukes For A Hike In Oahu

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood shared a breathtaking throwback snap with her 9.2 million Instagram followers that documented a trip she took to Oahu, Hawaii a while back. She tagged the photographer behind the stunning shot in the picture itself, as well as in the caption of the post.

Sara hiked along the edge of a breathtaking mountain in Oahu. The sky above was a vibrant blue, with fluffy white clouds drifting across. The hill Sara was hiking on was covered with lush greenery, and there was more vibrant greenery as far as the eye could see.

Sara rocked an ensemble that was a combination of trail-ready and sexy. She wore a black long-sleeved top that covered up her sun-kissed skin, and had a red backpack slung over both her shoulders. She had a headband on her blond locks, which were blowing around her shoulders in the wind. Sara also laced up a pair of running shoes for the hike.

However, she added her own sexy twist to the ensemble by finishing off the look with a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes. The shorts showcased all of her toned legs, hugging her ample curves to perfection. The photo captured Sara from behind, so the front of her ensemble wasn’t visible, but there was still plenty to love about the stunning shot.

There was no one else visible in the snap, and Sara seemed to have been placed in the middle of paradise. She navigated the leafy terrain as the photographer trailed behind her, and the moment was captured in the incredible shot.

Sara’s followers absolutely loved the update from her travels, and the post racked up over 9,100 likes within just 36 minutes. It also received 82 comments within the same time span from her eager fans, who raced to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“Very breathtaking view….. and the hills are nice too,” one fan commented flirtatiously, admiring Sara’s physique in addition to her beautiful surroundings.

“That is a gorgeous environment,” another follower added.

“Epic hiking picture! I am missing the mountains so much!” one fan commented.

“Wow,” one fan added simply, followed by a duo of heart eyes emoji that further expressed his feelings about the shot.

Sara loves to flaunt her curves in all kinds of sexy ensembles, and she seems to favor Daisy Dukes as well. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Sara shared a snap in which she rocked a plunging white crop top and sexy Daisy Dukes that left little to the imagination. The particular pair of shorts she wore in the update featured distressed, ripped sections all along the back, exposing a large amount of the sun-kissed skin on her rear and thighs.