Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Receive Open Letter From Tampa Mayor Warning Them Not To Party Too Hard

The new members of the Buccaneers received a warm welcome from Tampa's mayor.

Now that Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are set to reunite in Tampa to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they’re even getting welcomed by the city’s mayor. In an open letter to the former New England Patriots, Mayor Jane Castor introduced the football players to all of the wonderful things they can do in Tampa, TMZ reports. She also had a special message for Brady, who many consider to be the greatest of all time (G.O.A.T.).

“Tom, my apologies for the miscommunication when you arrived – not the best first impression. But, given my law enforcement background, I couldn’t help but have someone investigate the sighting of a G.O.A.T. running wild in one of our beautiful city parks. No harm – no foul, and thanks for being a good sport,” Castor wrote in her letter.

She also addressed Gronkowski, and described one of the city’s largest parades, which is pirate-themed. She said that, while both of them may be ready to party, they shouldn’t go too hard, especially at that parade, which is just a week before the Super Bowl.

She also told the former Patriots tight end that, once social distancing was over, there were plenty of clubs and other forms of nightlife for him to enjoy. She did have a reminder for Gronkowski, though.

“Just remember ‘No Shirt, No Shoes, No Service’ is still in effect around here,” she wrote.

Castor concluded the letter on a slightly more sincere note, writing about how excited she was to have Brady and Gronkowski in Tampa. She noted that, while many people move to Florida for retirement, the former Patriots had actually come out of retirement in order to play with the Buccaneers.

She concluded by reminding Brady that, while he may be a great football player, he shouldn’t go changing any names just yet.

“Tom, It’s Tampa Bay. You win us a Super Bowl and we’ll discuss Tampa Brady,” Castor wrote.

It’s safe to say that Brady is still adjusting to his new home in Tampa. Earlier this week, he was on his way to visit one of his new coaches when he walked into the wrong house in the city. Needless to say, the man who’s house he had just broken into was more than a little shocked. Following reports of the incident in TMZ, Brady joked about the event on social media, writing that he was simply trying to make himself at home in the city he’ll now be living in.