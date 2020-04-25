Kylie Jenner Poses In A Skintight White Dress

Kylie Jenner wowed her 171.6 million Instagram followers on Friday, April 24, sharing two photos of herself wearing a clingy dress that showcased all of her assets.

In the first image, the Kylie Cosmetics makeup mogul kneeled barefoot on a silver sofa, her legs tucked behind her. She stretched out her long, lean arms as she rested her hands on the arm of the couch.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star arched her back in the photo, which amplified her chest and made her booty pop.

The white, ribbed dress was sleeveless and skintight, showing off Kylie’s hourglass figure and all of her curves. It featured a seam that went straight down the side. The frock came down past her knees, hugging every curve along the way. At one point, it rode up and the fabric overlapped at her thighs.

Kylie paired the casual, all-white ensemble with two diamond rings that glittered on her fingers. Her nails were lacquered with a baby pink polish.

In the second photo, Kylie leaned forward even more, lying down with her arms in front of her. She laid half on the sofa and half on a bed, making the picture more seductive. She looked directly at the camera with an intense stare, giving some serious bedroom eyes.

Kylie’s auburn hair cascaded down her back and shoulder, transitioning from the darker red roots to a blonder shade. Her ombre locks were pin-straight.

She wore little makeup, opting to let her natural beauty shine through. Her clear skin was super sun-kissed, and her cheeks were brushed with a warm pink blush. Her lashes were coated with black mascara. She wore a matte, dusty rose hue on her lips.

At the time of this writing, the first photo racked up more than 7.4 million likes and garnered over 34,300 comments. Similarly, the second snapshot received 6.1 million likes and 43,628 comments.

Some fans loved her tresses.

“These highlights around the hair line,” commented one follower, adding a heart-eye emoji and tagging their friend.

Others found her look adorable.

“You are the cutest!” wrote a second social media user, including a red heart, as well as flame and praise hand emoji.

“You are so BEAUTIFUL,” said a third fan in all-caps.

Others still were overwhelmed by her beauty.

“OMG IM GONNA CRY,” exclaimed a fourth follower.

As Kylie Jenner fans and The Inquisitr readers know, the billionaire frequently shares sultry images of herself on her Instagram account. Just recently, she posted a snap wearing a skintight, heather gray bodysuit.