WWE Rumors: Major Update On Luke Gallows And Karl Anderson’s Next Potential Move

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson were two of the most surprising names to be released from WWE last week, and the future of both superstars is currently up on the air as a result. Anderson has been teasing a return to the Bullet Club faction on social media recently, suggesting that the team could be going back to New Japan Pro Wrestling in the near future. However, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter‘s Dave Meltzer, that might not be the case.

As quoted by Ringside News, the journalist said that neither Gallows or Anderson have been approached by the Japanese company yet, but he didn’t rule out the possibility of them signing a deal at a later date.

“As of right now there is no deal in place. Under normal circumstances, such a deal would be a given as far as getting an offer to return. Perhaps down the line such a deal would happen, but right now it hasn’t.”

Gallows and Anderson are still bound by the restrictions of their 90-day non-compete clause as well, meaning that they can’t sign with another company until July. If there have been talks with other promotions, they’d have been conducted behind the scenes to avoid any legal drama.

Of course, the world of professional wrestling is currently in a state of economic uncertainty as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. While WWE and All Elite Wrestling have continued to put on weekly shows, most other companies have been forced to go on hiatus until the crisis calms down and lockdown rules are lifted.

Most companies aren’t looking to recruit more employees at the moment, but Anderson and Gallows will undoubtedly be highly sought after when everything returns to normal. As documented by SEScoops, the duo also plans on sticking together and they appear to be looking forward to the next stage of their careers.

The Ringside News report also states that Gallows and Anderson could be swerving everyone by teasing a move to NJPW, as they could also be heading to AEW. Some of their former Bullet Club stablemates — such as Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks — are executives with the company and might be keen on bringing their talented friends into the fold.

The team will be a major coup for whichever company recruits them. During their tenure in WWE, the duo captured the Raw Tag Team Championships on two different occasions and also won the “Best Tag Team In The World” accolade at WWE Crown Jewel.