Dasha Mart & Friend Soak Up Some Sun At The Pool In Matching Swimsuits

Russian beauty Dasha Mart showed off her incredible bikini body in a pair of sun-kissed pool photos shared with her Instagram followers on Friday. In the snaps, the gorgeous model could be seen snuggling up to a friend as the two ladies put their hourglass curves on display while basking in the golden rays. Joining Dasha for the shoot was fellow model Kate Onyshchenko. The sizzling blondes were twinning in matching swimsuits, which shared the same burnt red color but differed in design.

Dasha was wearing and open-back one-piece, which featured small thong bottoms that showed off her perky posterior. The Bang Energy elite model posed from the profile, flaunting her curvy backside as she playfully tugged on the high-cut thong. Her bathing suit sported small coquettish cutouts in the front, teasing a glimpse of her bust. The bombshell was looking directly into the camera with an intense gaze, slightly parting her lips in a provocative way. Her golden tresses tumbled down her back, nearly grazing her pert derriere.

Meanwhile, Kate was clad in a scandalously low-cut number that exposed her deep cleavage. The plunging neckline, which fell far past her chest, was decorated with a thin horizontal strap that ran across her bosom, calling even further attention to her busty assets. Her one-piece was richly ornate with a wide, ruffled trim that went all around the front and was mirrored by similar details adorning the bottoms. The Ukrainian model was facing the camera but wasn’t looking into the lens, coyly glancing down as she cocked a hip to the side and pursed her lips. Her long locks were swept to the side, revealing the sparking drop-down earrings that completed her look.

The ladies put on a leggy display, flaunting their chiseled pins as they stood at the shallow end of the pool. In one of the snaps they were knee-deep in water, while the other pic showed them perched on the first step of the pool. The background showed a sun-drenched terrace furnished with stylish wicker chairs and a Buddha statue. Lush trees towering over a thicket of greenery provided plenty of privacy for their sunbathing activities.

The post was shared in honor of Kate’s birthday, with plenty of followers taking to the comments section to send the model their best wishes. Dasha did the same in the caption, adding a string of suggestive emoji of the wrapped-gift, birthday-cake, and party-popper variety.

The photos were very well received by fans, racking up a little over 21,000 likes and 373 comments, including a few messages from fellow models.

“Beautiful girls, congratulations to the birthday girl!” wrote Chilean bombshell Daniella Chavez, ending with a heart emoji.

“Beauties,” remarked Valeria Orsini, adding a blue-heart emoji.

Bang Energy babe Nina Serebrova penned her comment in Russian, with a Google translation revealing that she labeled the post “lovely” and “beauty.” Australian model Tina Louise also chimed in, leaving three fire emoji.

The steamy update comes just two days after Dasha flaunted her sensational figure in a glow-in-the-dark bikini, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.