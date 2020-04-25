Laurence Bédard Leaves Little To The Imagination In Skintight White Dress

The Canadian model flaunted her fantastic figure in her revealing ensemble.

On Saturday, April 25, Canadian model Laurence Bédard shared a sizzling snap with her 2.8 million Instagram followers.

The tantalizing photo shows the 26-year-old posing next to numerous guitars hanging on a wall in a high-ceilinged room. A sizable potted plant and a bar cart can also be seen in the background. Laurence stood with her shoulders back and her back arched. She turned her body slightly, giving fans a good view of her curvaceous side profile. She gazed directly into the camera, with a small smile playing on her lips.

The Instagram star flaunted her fantastic physique in a plunging, figure-hugging white dress. Laurence’s ample cleavage nearly spilled out of the skintight ensemble. The dress also accentuated her slender waist and pert derriere. The tattooed model accessorized the sexy look with a pair of hoop earrings.

For the photo, the brunette beauty wore her short hair in a sleek side part and opted to wear a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. The subtle application featured sculpted eyebrows, glowing highlighter, and voluminous lashes.

In the post’s caption, the social media sensation implored her followers to let her know what they had planned on doing for the rest of the day.

Fans flocked to the comments section to answer Laurence’s question.

“I think I’m going to watch [The] Good Dinosaur with my 3 year old for the 10th time, if you want to know,” wrote a commenter.

“Watching Netflix and trying to keep myself busy and not get crazy,” remarked another Instagram user.

Many of Laurence’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Wow wow wow and wow again. You’re simply perfect,” gushed a fan, adding a string of heart-eye and red heart emoji to the comment.

“Your body is so beautiful,” added a different devotee.

Laurence engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments. The photo appears to be a fan favorite as it soon amassed more than 65,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing outfits. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a skimpy loungewear set. That post has been liked over 75,000 times since it was shared.