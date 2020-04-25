Katelyn Runck Shows Off Pert Posterior In Lavender Cut Out Bikini On Instagram

Katelyn Runck gave her fans a new photo series to rave over via her latest upload to Instagram. In the shared snapshots, the statuesque brunette beauty sported a lavender bikini that showed off her enviably muscled frame.

The first image of the update captured her from the back which drew the viewer’s eye to her pert posterior. It also gave her followers a great look at the cutout details on her two-piece swimsuit. One was located near her hip and the others revealed slivers of skin on her back and arms.

Katelyn accessorized her ensemble with oversized cat-eye sunglasses. One of her eyes peered over the frame as she sent a smoldering stare toward the camera.

In the second image, Katelyn faced the camera, which showed fans the cutouts over her decolletage. Her long black locks were also swept over one of her shoulders as she posed with a hand positioned near her hip.

Katelyn shared a video in the third slide of her upload and in it she posed near a pool. She sat with her feet dipped into the water and after interacting a bit with the camera, she stared into the distance.

The post racked up close to 10,000 likes in under 45 minutes and more than 500 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, some of her fans seemed enthralled by her physical attractiveness.

“Every post from you I love,” one person wrote before adding a heart-eye emoji in their comment.

“Wow!!! You just keep posting more beautiful pictures of yourself each day!! You are such a beautiful woman!!!” another added.

“With each passing day you are more and more beautiful,” a third Instagram user commented.

“Wow, babe. You look amazing. Always brightens my day to see you,” a fourth gushed.

Katelyn is no stranger to sharing revealing photos of herself on Instagram. In a previous post, she showed off her cleavage in a sandy brown plunging jumpsuit whose neckline ended near her belly-button. In the photo and video she shared, the model wore no jewelry and sported a messy bun with lots of tendrils loose around her forehead and temples. Based on her caption, it looks like the ensemble was inspired by the Star Wars franchise.

“I’m one with the Force. The Force is within me,” she wrote before adding a rocket emoji to her caption.

That Instagram post has been liked close to 44,000 times and more than 1,4000 Instagram users have commented on it.