‘RHOBH’ Star Erika Jayne Is Feeling Uninspired In Quarantine After The Sudden End Of Chicago

Erika Jayne is taking time off from her creative persona.

Erika Jayne isn’t feeling creative in quarantine.

During an interview with comedian Amy Phillips on her Radio Andy series, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member said that while she may be known for her creative mind and wild on-stage persona, she’s feeling uninspired as she remains at her Pasadena, California home with her husband, attorney Thomas Girardi.

“No! Honestly, I’m not,” Erika admitted on April 23, according to a video clip shared on YouTube.

At the end of summer of last year, Erika embarked on quite a busy few months. As she explained, she began shooting The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and then quickly relocated to New York City for her starring role as Roxie Hart in Broadway’s Chicago. Then, in March, just months into her live gig, Erika said everything in her life, and the lives of many others, suddenly stopped.

After quarantine orders were put into place due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19, people began to encourage Erika to use her time at home to be creative. However, as Erika explained, she’s simply not feeling creative at the moment and is instead using the quarantine as a much-needed break from her hectic life.

“I can’t say I’ve come up with some great idea and been sitting at home and crafting some fabulous stuff. I just haven’t. That’s the truth,” she admitted.

Erika then said she’s quite happy as she and Thomas remain at home and said it has been nice to take put a pause on her busy routine and allow herself to recharge and remain healthy as she prepares for whatever it is that will come next for her.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Erika spoke to The Los Angeles Times earlier this month about her hopes for the currently airing 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, explaining that she hopes people will tune into the series and allow themselves to take a break from the dire reality the world is currently facing as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Erika also said that she is a bit concerned that some people will be critical while watching the show and feel that some of the content, which was filmed months before the outbreak led to stay-at-home orders around the globe, is insensitive and out of touch.

“Because the world is so serious and people are losing their lives [I was worried] that perhaps we may come off as shrill and tone-deaf,” she explained.