Rita Ora Slays In An Animal-Print Bikini Lounging In Her Garden

British pop star Rita Ora thrilled her 16.2 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a sizzling triple update that showcased her sun-tanning in her own garden.

For all three snaps, Rita rocked a black-and-white animal-print bikini that was simple yet super sexy. The bikini top featured triangular cups that stretched over her ample assets, and revealed just a hint of cleavage. There was a knotted detail on her chest between the two cups, and thin straps stretched over her shoulder.

Rita paired the top with matching bottoms in the same print, and the sides of her bottoms sat low on her hips. She was stretched out on an expanse of green grass, sitting directly on the grass with nothing beneath her. Her blond locks were pulled back into a messy bun, and the sun streamed down on her toned physique. Though she was simply sun-tanning in her own garden, Rita added her own twist to the ensemble by layering on a massive amount of gold necklaces, giving the look a bit of sparkle.

A few strands of Rita’s hair framed her face, cascading down her forehead and partially covering one eye. She placed one hand on the grass behind her to keep her body raised up, and the other hand went to her head, shielding her eyes from the sun. She switched up her poses just slightly in all the shots, adjusting her body and showcasing her curves.

In the third and final snap from the update, Rita altered her position so that both of her hands were on the grass behind her. The perspective was a bit further back, showing off Rita’s legs all the way to her calves, as well as her toned stomach. She wrinkled her nose in the shot and twisted her face into a bit of an unusual expression as she squinted into the sunlight.

Rita’s followers absolutely loved the sizzling update, and the post racked up over 119,600 likes within just 23 minutes. The post also received 1,026 comments from her eager fans within the same time span.

“You are so gorgeous,” one fan said, followed by a trio of flame emoji.

“Stunningly beautiful as always,” another follower commented.

“Only time I’ve wanted to be grass,” one fan said flirtatiously.

“You are an incredible musician and incredibly beautiful.. stay safe angel,” another added.

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Rita shared a sexy snap in honor of Earth Day. For the occasion, she went braless underneath a low-cut crop top. She paired the white crop top with Nike leggings and rubber boots, and had several necklaces layered on, as well as a baseball cap covering her blond tresses.