Hannah Brown & Tyler Cameron Reconnect During Instagram Live, ‘Bachelorette’ Pair Seems As Flirty As Ever

Former The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown is no longer quarantining with runner-up Tyler Cameron in Florida, but that doesn’t mean the two aren’t still connected. On Friday, Hannah, Tyler, and some of the other folks in “The Quarantine Crew” connected during an Instagram live. By the looks of things, the two were pretty flirty with one another and this gives “Tannah” fans hope that a romance may be on the horizon after all.

Us Weekly details that on Friday, Hannah did an Instagram live from her parents’ home in Alabama and she connected with Tyler at his family home in Florida. Hannah and a couple of The Quarantine Crew members talked about their respective lives during this time of social distancing.

Topics like workouts, chores, and hygiene were tackled as the group chatted. At one point, talk even turned to some ongoing nose-related issues of Tyler’s. Even during talk of boogers, the sparks were flying between Tyler and Hannah.

At one point, Tyler teased that it was “Find A Hater” Friday and that this referenced Hannah. E! News notes that at another point during the joint Instagram live session, Tyler said that it was chores day in the Jupiter house. In response, Hannah quipped that she hated that she was missing it.

Last month, The Bachelorette fans were buzzing as they watched Hannah hanging out with Tyler and the rest of his crew in Jupiter. Many became convinced that Hannah and Tyler had rekindled their romance, but then she left Florida and joined her family in Alabama. For now, that’s where she remains.

At various points over the past couple of weeks, both Hannah and Tyler have insisted they are both single. They claim that not only are they not dating one another, but they insist that neither of them is dating anybody else either.

Tyler maintains that Hannah is a good friend, but another recent comment on social media seemed to hint that there’s potential for more. Cosmopolitan shares that in a chat on social media earlier this week, Tyler said it was nice to be friends with Hannah again.

“We are able to talk, and you know, we’re just starting off as friends and that’s what it is right now. And we’re not in a place where we should be worried about dating or anything like that right now,” Tyler said.

It’s not hard for The Bachelorette fans to read into that and make the argument that this reconnection could turn into something more for Hannah and Tyler. They’ve clearly reconnected a great deal over the past few months and despite the geographical distance between them, fans remain convinced that a “Tannah” relationship is meant to be.