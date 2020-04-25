Donald Trump Retweets CDC Guide On How To Use Disinfectants After Facing Backlash

On Friday, President Donald Trump retweeted a message from the Centers for Disease Control warning people not to ingest disinfectants. The message comes a day after Trump mused that perhaps taking bleach or isopropyl alcohol internally could help people combat COVID-19.

“Household cleaners and disinfectants can cause health problems when not used properly. Follow the instructions on the product label to ensure safe and effective use,” the CDC message reads.

On Thursday, Trump and several of the individuals on the White House coronavirus task force held their near-daily press briefing. At one point, William Bryan, a leader at the Department of Homeland Security, presented information on the effectiveness of household products like isopropyl alcohol and bleach, along with UV light, were in battling the disease.

After leaving the podium, the president stepped up and began musing about the possibility of getting disinfectants into the human body as a way to fight the novel coronavirus.

“And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning? Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs. So it would be interesting to check that,” Trump said at the presser, according to The New York Times.

Later in the briefing, Trump was asked whether he should be making such statements when the public is tuning in to his briefings to get information and guidance.

“Hey, Phil,” Trump responded. “I’m the president, and you’re fake news.”

Trump’s comments were met with immediate backlash, with doctors warning that people shouldn’t ingest bleach or rubbing alcohol as a way to kill the virus, as The Inquisitr previously reported. Household product manufacturer Lysol also issued a statement urging people not to consume their product.

The next day, Trump said that he had made the comment sarcastically to see how reporters would react.

“I was asking a question sarcastically to reporters like you just to see what would happen,” he said.

The surgeon general also urged people to speak with a physician prior to taking on any treatment, and the EPA echoed this statement.

On Friday, the CDC sent out their tweet reminding Americans to use cleaning products in accordance with the manufacturer’s directions.

Comments on the post ranged from support for Trump to disdain for the president’s stance. Some posters replied with images of people drinking bleach or inserting an IV of Lysol. Others called out the media for taking the president’s comments out of context.