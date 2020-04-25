Sarah Houchens Does Her Morning Yoga While Flashing Her Figure In A Red Thong Bikini

Sarah Houchens went scantily clad for her latest Instagram update on Saturday morning. She showed off her fit figure while giving fans a yoga lesson.

In the racy post, Sarah rocked a tiny red bikini. The top fastened behind her back and flaunted her muscular arms and shoulders while clinging tightly to her bust.

The matching thong bottoms rested high on her curvy hips while flashing her round booty and long, lean legs. Her tiny waist, flat tummy, and killer abs can also be seen in the sexy bathing suit.

Sarah posted one photo of herself rocking the beachwear. She turned her backside towards the camera and looked over her shoulder to snap the selfie. The rest of the post consisted of videos in which she performed yoga moves and stretches in the comfort of her own home while showing off her toned body. In the caption of the post, she revealed that she was pretending to do her workout in a tropical location.

Sarah wore her long, blond hair in a deep side part and styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and over her shoulders as she worked her body.

She also opted for a natural makeup look. The application included long lashes and black eyeliner. She also drew attention to her features with pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her face. The look was completed with nude lips.

Sarah’s 812,000-plus followers flocked to the post to share their appreciation, clicking the like button more than 2,600 times within the first 30 minutes after it was shared to her feed. Fans also left nearly 70 messages in the comments section for the model to read.

“Hey Sarah, You’re really something special!” one follower remarked.

“You are absolutely amazing,” another stated.

“I love you more than anything in the world,” a third comment read.

“There is just something so refreshing about you. You’re beautiful and sweet and lovely. Thanks for all of the workout inspo. You’re amazing!” a fourth person wrote.

Fans have come to realize that Sarah isn’t shy about showcasing her fit physique in her posts. She’s often seen rocking revealing clothing such as skimp crop tops, skintight leggings, and gorgeous lingerie.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah most recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a gorgeous yellow bikini while soaking up some sun on her balcony. To date, that upload has garnered more than 9,200 likes and over 200 comments.