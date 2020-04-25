Yanita Yancheva Flaunts Fantastic Physique In Revealing Activewear

The fitness model sizzled in her skintight workout gear.

On Saturday, April 25, Bulgarian fitness model Yanita Yancheva started off the weekend by sharing a series of sizzling snaps with her 1.6 million Instagram followers.

The photos show the 33-year-old posing in a white-walled room with computer monitors in the background. She flaunted her fantastic figure in skintight activewear, that featured a blue-and-white long-sleeved crop top with cut-out detailing and a pair of matching, high-waisted leggings. The revealing workout gear showcased her incredible curves and washboard abs, much to the delight of her audience. She kept the sporty outfit relatively simple and accessorized with only a delicate bracelet worn on her right wrist.

For the casual photo shoot, the Instagram star styled her honey-colored hair in a low bun and opted to wear a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. She applied glowing highlighter to her cheekbones and the bridge of her nose, making her skin look absolutely radiant. The look also included sculpted eyebrows, subtle winged eyeliner, a light coat of mascara, and nude lip gloss. In addition, Yanita sported a trendy French manicure.

In the first image, the mother-of-one sat on an office chair next to a sizable table. She held onto a pink shaker bottle from Rule One Proteins containing red liquid. Yanita tilted her head and gazed directly into the camera, flashing her beautiful smile. She altered her expression for the following photo by winking and opening her mouth slightly.

In the caption, the social media sensation provided additional advertisement for Rule One Proteins, specifically the company’s R1 Energized Fruits & Greens protein powder.

Fans seemed to love the post as it soon racked up more than 20,000 likes. Many of Yanita’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“You are perfect,” gushed a fan.

“Babe that outfit is so cute,” added a different devotee.

“So beautiful,” said another admirer, adding a fire emoji to the comment.

“You are amazing,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Yanita engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, the digital influencer is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing risque ensembles that leave little to the imagination.