Tahlia Hall Bares Her Curvy Backside In Skimpy Black Thong Panties: ‘Happy Saturday Again’

Tahlia Hall rocked a sexy look for her most recent Instagram snap on Saturday. She flashed her enviable curves while wishing her followers a happy Saturday.

In the racy shot, Tahlia looked smoking hot in a red crop top with short sleeves. She flaunted her toned arms and ample bust in the shirt while baring her booty in a pair of black thong panties.

The underwear showcased her round booty and tiny waist. Her lean legs were also on full display in the pic. She accessorized the look with a drink in her hand.

Tahlia stood in front of plain white wall with her backside facing the camera. She had both of her arms resting at her sides and twisted her torso and looked over her shoulder with a seductive expression on her face.

Tahlia’s long, blond hair was pulled back into a ponytail behind her head. The voluminous strands brushed over her back as she posed for the photo.

She also opted for a full face of glam makeup in the shot. The application included long, mascara-covered lashes and black eyeliner. She added dramatic pink eye shadow and darkened brows to draw even more attention to her features.

Her sun kissed skin was complemented by the heavy pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, and under eyes. She completed the look with light pink gloss on her full lips.

Many of Tahlia’s 531,000-plus followers wasted no time showing their love and support for the post. Fans clicked the like button more than 22,000 times within the first four hours after the photo was published to her account. Admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 400 messages.

“Never apologize for sharing your beauty with us,” one follower stated.

“You are the most stunning woman that I have ever laid eyes on. You’re simply beautiful in every single way. I love seeing your posts grace my timeline,” another wrote.

“You have a great weekend young lady,” a third social media user said.

“Wow so amazing you are.. Love u babe,” a fourth person commented.

Tahlia’s fans have become accustomed to seeing her show some skin in her sexy pics. She’s often spotted rocking tight athletic gear, racy lingerie, and plunging tops.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Tahlia dropped the jaws of her followers earlier this week when she showcased her hourglass figure in a skimpy string bikini as she lounged by the pool. To date, that photo has racked up more than 30,000 likes and over 550 comments.