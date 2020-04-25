Jena Frumes Sizzles In Pink Lingerie, Declares Her Love For Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwiches

Model Jena Frumes is causing a stir with her latest Instagram post. The stunner shared a selfie on her popular social media page late Friday night and it has pulses racing.

The photo that Jena shared shows her in her bedroom, her bed covered in pink and white bedding. She is positioned so that followers can see the large window behind her where the drapes are wide open to reveal the stunning city backdrop.

Jena has her gorgeous blond curls piled up atop her head in a messy bun and she is wearing a long white robe that is pushed off of one shoulder to hang by her waist. Under the open robe, she is wearing a simple pink bra and a set of matching panties.

The model tagged the Skims brand in this post, and she noted within the comments that it’s the robe she’s wearing that is from Kim Kardashian’s line. The cozy robe and simple pieces of lingerie worked together seamlessly to accentuate all of the phenomenal curves of Jena’s insanely fit, hourglass figure.

Fans got to see Jena’s rock-hard abs and quite a bit of cleavage in this phenomenal shot. Her face was mostly blocked by her iPhone, and she wore a dainty necklace with a cross charm that hung between her plump breasts. She stood with one knee bent and had the sweater pushed aside to flaunt one curvy hip.

This jaw-dropping selfie that the model shared received more than 202,000 likes overnight along with almost 1,000 comments. In her caption, Jena noted that life is all about balance. She teased that sometimes she wants ab definition, while at other times, she just wants a handful of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. It looks as if her caption resonated with her followers quite a bit.

“Stop it you know you’re driving guys nuts during this quarantine,” teased one of Jena’s followers.

“girl i would kill for your body,” declared one of the model’s female fans.

“You are one fine looking woman @jenafrumes,” wrote someone else.

“Well it’s lookin like you on dat AB Plan. Looking right,” praised another follower.

Jena does love to flaunt her chiseled abs, as they are almost always featured in her Instagram posts. Whether she is wearing lingerie, workout gear, or a bikini, glimpses of her cleavage and taut midriff generate a lot of heat. The model is practicing social distancing in Los Angeles along with many others around the country. Despite being stuck at home, she seems to be doing her best to keep her 3.8 million fans engaged and entertained as this challenging time plays out and her efforts appear to be working well.