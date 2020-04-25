Donald Trump To Speak At West Point Graduation Ceremony, School Tells 1,000 Graduates To Return To Campus

Donald Trump has announced plans to speak at West Point’s graduation in June, reportedly leading the university to tell 1,000 cadets who left campus amid the coronavirus outbreak to return.

As the The New York Times reported, the school has summoned the graduates to campus despite widespread shutdowns and restrictions on domestic travel. The graduation had already been pushed back several weeks from its original date on May 13, and will now be held on June 13.

Trump has made a number of statements pushing for states to begin loosening restrictions and reopening businesses, but it is not clear yet if New York will begin reopening by the time the university’s ceremony is held. Some have expressed concern about Trump’s plans, not sure if it would be safe for cadets to come back to campus.

“He’s the commander in chief, that’s his call,” Sue Fulton, a West Point graduate and former chairwoman of the academy’s Board of Visitors, told the New York Times. “Cadets are certainly excited about the opportunity to have something like the classic graduation, standing together, flinging their hats in the air.”

“But everyone is leery about bringing 1,000 cadets into the New York metropolitan area for a ceremony. It’s definitely a risk.”

Trump himself put in place international travel bans, first placing restriction on travel from China and later extending these restriction to Europe.

A recent report claimed that Trump is growing eager to leave the White House, where he has been staying for weeks amid coronavirus restrictions save for a brief visit to Norfolk, Virginia, to see off the USNS Comfort before it traveled to New York to serve as a mobile hospital. Prior to the outbreak, Trump traveled regularly both to hold campaign rallies and to make weekend visits to his company’s resorts.

The report from MSNBC claimed that Trump was working with advisers and looking into the possibility of traveling as soon as the first week in May. The report noted that Trump would likely be traveling to meet those affected by the coronavirus and meeting with first responders.

The report added that Trump has plans to get back on the campaign trail as well, though the timing of that would be more up in the air. The Republican National Committee has announced that it still plans to move forward with its convention this summer, though many states still have restrictions on group events so any campaign rallies for Trump would likely have to wait.