Stassi Schroeder Explains The Difference Between Katie And Kristen’s Relationship Drama, Talks Lala’s Wedding

Stassi Schroeder opened up about her 'Vanderpump Rules' co-stars on her podcast.

Stassi Schroeder opened up about the difference between Katie Maloney’s relationship drama with Tom Schwartz and that of Kristen Doute and her ex-boyfriend, Brian Carter, on the April 24 episode of her podcast series.

Following a major falling out with Doute last year, the Vanderpump Rules cast member explained why she has remained a loyal friend to Maloney but didn’t stick by Doute as she continued to face ups and downs with Carter last summer during production on Season 8.

“That’s [Katie and Tom’s] fighting style and they get over it within an hour and it’s never brought to my front door,” Schroeder said on Straight Up with Stassi of the drama between Maloney and Schwartz.

During a recent episode of Vanderpump Rules, Schwartz was seen lashing out Maloney for overreacting to a prank involving Tom Sandoval and during their spat, Schwartz told his wife to “shut up” before claiming her strange behavior was a huge turnoff. However, a short time later, the couple worked through their issues between themselves.

“She’s never sitting around complaining and telling me she’s unhappy with her relationship,” Schroeder explained.

Meanwhile, Doute’s relationship drama with Carter had an impact on both Schroeder and Maloney and never seemed to see any resolve.

As the episode continued, Schroeder and Maloney, who was her guest on Friday’s show, looked back on how “blissfully unaware” they were about the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year before many people around the globe lost their lives. They then addressed Lala Kent’s recently postponed wedding to Randall Emmett, which was supposed to have taken place last Saturday in Newport Beach California.

“Lala’s wedding would have already happened. That’s insane to me,” Schroeder said.

“It makes me so sad. That weekend was really sad,” Maloney agreed.

Kent and Emmett are now planning to tie the knot at the same venue in Los Angeles in July.

As The Inquisitr reported in February, Schroeder fought back against Doute during an interview with Us Weekly, which was shared on YouTube, after Doute suggested she had replaced her in their friend group with Kent.

In response to Doute’s suggestion, Schroeder told the outlet that when she hears that Doute says things like that, it pushes her away from their relationship even further.

“This isn’t about taking a place. We were just the Witches of WeHo because it was us three together. It’s not like someone can come in and be a third,” she explained.