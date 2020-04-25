Catherine Zeta-Jones Rocks Red Bikini In Sexy Throwback Clip From ‘Darling Buds Of May’

Catherine Zeta-Jones took to Instagram to share a throwback clip that saw her in a red bikini. The sizzling post was added to her feed on Thursday.

The seconds-long video was from the hit TV show, Darling Buds Of May, which aired from 1991 until 1993. Catherine was 20-years-old when the series began, and it helped kick off her career in Hollywood. The upload captured Zeta-Jones splashing around in the water while clad in a fiery red swimsuit that highlighted her killer figure.

Catherine sizzled in a bandeau top that wrapped tight around her chest to accentuate her slender frame. Two halterneck style strings were stitched in the middle of her chest, securing behind her back, and drawing even more attention to her cleavage. The chic suit also showcased her lean arms and trim upper-half.

Catherine rocked a pair of matching bottoms that offered a generous look at her gorgeous curves. Its high waistband fit snug on her hips, accentuating her trim midsection and hourglass silhouette. The cut allowed for Catherine to show off her sculpted thighs, while the back’s cheeky design showed a peek of her derriere. The sides of the bikini bottoms featured a pair of small ties on each side of her hips — adding another unique detail to the suit.

She wore her long, jet-black locks down in beachy waves that spilled over her shoulders and back. Catherine kept some of her flowing mane out of her face with a red headband that matched the color of her suit. Aside from the hairpiece, she did not add any additional accessories to her look — ensuring that all eyes were on her incredible body. Catherine’s skin looked flawless, and she had on minimal makeup, including a small amount of eyeliner and mascara.

Her fans absolutely loved the rare throwback clip. The post racked up over 8,000 likes and 300 comments. Many followers took to the comments section to rave over the actress’ bombshell body while countless others expressed their love for the ’90s series.

“I thought you were the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen in this. Thank you for the memories I loved this show! Where can I find re-runs of this?” one fan asked.

“Love Darling buds of May – such a great show – this little clip has brought back fond memories of my family holidays in Cornwall & Devon – thanks for sharing!” a second social media user added.

“My favorite program still watch it beautiful Catherine,” another fan added alongside a few red heart emoji.