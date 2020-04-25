WWE News: Top Superstar Suffers Injury On ‘Friday Night SmackDown’

While Ronda Rousey believes that WWE is fake fighting, performers are still prone to coming out of their matches a little worse for wear. On last night’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Baron Corbin took on Drew Gulak in a very physical encounter. The former superstar picked up the victory in the end, but it came at a cost.

Following the match, the King of the Ring winner took to Instagram to share a photo of an injury that he picked up during the bout. Accompanied with the caption “Nobody makes me bleed my own blood,” the picture shows a nasty gash on the superstar’s back and upper right arm.

There was a sport during the match where Corbin was dropkicked into the barrier, which could have been the moment that he picked up the wound. While the injury doesn’t look serious and Corbin brushed it off, it’s further proof that wrestling does take its toll on performers’ bodies. Corbin’s post also suggests that he has unfinished business with Gulak, as it comes across as an in-character threat toward the person who made him bleed.

It remains to be seen if Corbin will be forced to recuperate for a while before he can return to action. However, at the time of this writing, neither he or the company have issued statements about the extent of the injury.

Despite being one of the company’s biggest heels — and one of the few who receives widespread boos and criticism from fans — the comments section of Corbin’s Instagram was littered with positive comments toward the superstar.

One fan encouraged Corbin to make Gulak pay for causing the injury, while another claimed that the superstar will still win the upcoming Money in the Bank ladder match for an opportunity to win a World Championship.

Throughout the comments section, several fans also referred to him as “The King,” suggesting that Corbin has more supporters than people realize. There appears to be some strong support for the superstar heading into Money in the Bank, which is a match he has experience of winning in the past.

Corbin is set to become a part of WWE history as this year’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view will take place in WWE headquarters. Instead of climbing a ladder to win the briefcase for a title shot, the participants must get to the rooftop of the building, starting from the bottom floor. It’s still a ladder match in a sense, albeit a more difficult one.