Arianny Celeste Shares Sizzling Close-Up Snap On Instagram

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste delighted her 3.3 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a sexy close-up she captured at home. Arianny included the geotag of Beverly Hills, California, on the post, and many fans will recognize several of the decor pieces in the background.

Arianny stretched out across her bed, and her white upholstered headboard with studded embellishments was visible behind her. She added a pop of color to her space with the inclusion of several framed portraits on the wall by the artist Charmaine Olivia, who Arianny made sure to tag in the picture.

While the art in the background was colorful, Arianny’s ensemble was more neutral. She rocked a black top with a halter neckline that showcased her sculpted shoulders. The neckline was high, covering up Arianny’s cleavage, and the photo was cropped in a way that only her upper body was visible. The form-fitting top clung to her curves, nipping in at her slim waist before flaring back out over her hips, accentuating her hourglass physique.

Though she was indoors, Arianny finished the ensemble off with a knit cap that was black with white lettering on it. Her brunette locks cascaded down her shoulders and chest in a sleek style.

Arianny’s beauty look was one of the focal points of the snap, given the close-up perspective, and her makeup was subtle yet stunning. She accentuated her bold brows so that they framed her stunning eyes perfectly, and had little eye makeup beyond a semi-sheer wash of a neutral hue and mascara. A light sweep of blush gave her a healthy glow, and she finished off the look with a lip shade that looked only a few hues darker than her real lip color. The look was natural, yet managed to accentuate her features perfectly.

She propped her head up on one hand and parted her lips slightly, staring seductively at the camera. Her followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking-hot snap, and the post racked up over 22,400 likes within just 14 hours. It also received 336 comments from this eager fan in the same time span.

“Love this pic of you,” one fan commented.

“Omg, I have seen many post of you in bikinis, photo shoots, all over the world posing in very nice provocative scenarios. But for some reason this is the hottest I ever seen you,” another follower added.

“Hottie,” one fan said, followed by a single flame emoji.

“So inspired by your positive vibes!!” another follower commented.

