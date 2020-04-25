Amanda Steele Sizzles In A Mismatched Red Bikini And Shows Off Her Fake Tattoos

Amanda's two-piece was two different shades of red.

Beauty guru Amanda Steele rocked a red bikini that received rave reviews from her fans, but she noted that the top half and bottom half of her vibrant two-piece weren’t supposed to be paired together.

On Thursday, Amanda took to Instagram to share a set of two stunning poolside pictures with her 2.5 million Instagram followers. The 20-year-old YouTube star was pictured rocking a bathing suit top in a bright shade of candy apple red. The garment had thin spaghetti straps and a scoop neck. The rectangular front provided more coverage than a bikini with classic triangle cups, but the neckline still plunged down low enough to expose a hint of cleavage.

Amanda’s bottoms were a slightly darker shade of scarlet. They featured multiple stretchy straps on the sides. The top bands were pulled up high on Amanda’s narrow hips so that they were almost even with her bellybutton. The straps were attached to the front of the bottoms, which consisted of a piece of thick fabric that was positioned much lower on Amanda’s midsection. The plunging waistline elongated her torso, while the straps made her hips look curvier by adding some visual interest in that area.

Amanda is known for changing up her look using cosmetics, but the popular beauty influencer was wearing little or no makeup in her photos. Her cheeks looked rosy, but it was impossible to tell whether they were flushed, sunburned, or if she was wearing blush. No eye shadow or mascara was visible on her eyelids, and her lips were a natural shade of pink. Amanda was wearing her brunette hair pulled up so that its damp ends were splayed out over her head.

Instead of making her post about makeup, Amanda directed her followers’ attention to the fake tattoos on her left arm. They were located on her inner arm right beneath the crease of her elbow. Her temporary body art consisted of the words “just breathe” in cursive and a small likeness of an open safety pin. Amanda tagged the creator of her tattoos as Inked by Dani.

Amanda’s photos were taken beside a pool surrounded by lush greenery. Droplets of water could be seen glistening on her stomach, indicating that she’d recently taken a dip.

As of this writing, Amanda’s photos have been liked over 56,000 times.

“I can barely tell that your suit doesn’t match,” read one response to her caption confession.

“Flawless beauty,” another fan wrote.

“Red is your color,” a third admirer opined.

“So inspired by your positive vibes Amanda, love that you always embrace life to the fullest!!” a fourth commenter remarked.

