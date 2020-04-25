Duane Chapman Declares His Love For New Girlfriend, But ‘Dog The Bounty Hunter’ Star Still Mourns Wife Beth

Reality television star Duane Chapman is getting a lot of love from his fans after sharing an emotional post on Instagram. The star of Dog the Bounty Hunter and Dog’s Most Wanted wrote about how much he still loves and misses his wife Beth, but he also declared his love for his new girlfriend.

The new post of Duane’s came late Friday night and included a cute photo of his new girlfriend Francie Frane. She was facing the camera, standing with her hands behind her and one hip cocked. She had a smile on her face and looked comfortable and content.

The caption Duane posted alongside the photo expressed that he screams and cries questioning where Beth is and why she left him. Then, he said, he sees Francie and his pain turns into a smile. In all capital letters, he said he loves her.

More than 30,000 of Duane’s followers liked the post overnight and almost 1,000 people commented. It appears that the Dog the Bounty Hunter star had put some restrictions on the comment section, likely in an effort to filter out any notes critical of his new relationship.

“So happy you two have found each other!! I don’t think anyone else would understand your pain. What a beautiful lady!!” wrote one of Duane’s fans.

“Everyone deserves to be loved and be in love. Beth is your greatest love of all time and Francie was sent to you to help ease your pain. God bless your love,” noted a follower.

“I’m glad you’ve opened your heart up to love! God bless y’all!!” came the love from another supporter.

“@duanedogchapman finding that person who helps you truly heal from the inside out will be that person who knows you just as much as the person your mourning over! This my friend is God’s gift for you both! wishing you both wellness in your new journey!” shared someone else.

This bold declaration of love for Francie comes shortly after he shared another photo showing him contently walking with her and his bulldog Lola. Just a week ago, the relationship essentially went public and his daughters stepped up to defend their dad among those criticizing him for moving on after Beth’s death.

As Dog the Bounty Hunter fans know, Beth died last summer after a lengthy battle with cancer. Duane has been open about his intense grief in the months since then, acknowledging how close he came to giving up at times. Now, he has found Francie, and it turns out she recently lost her own husband.

Duane may be facing criticism from some fans who think that he has moved on too quickly after Beth’s death. However, many others are openly celebrating that he has opened himself up to finding love again and think that Beth would want him to heal and be happy.