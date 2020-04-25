Alexa Collins Shows Off Killer Abs In Emerald Green Bikini & Hair Towel On Instagram

Alexa Collins showed off her stunning body in a new post on Instagram on Saturday morning. In a photo on her feed, the model sported an emerald green bikini from her Poema Swim collection, which left little to the imagination and showcased her toned midsection.

The photo showed Alexa standing on a white patio filled with light blue and white chairs. In the background, a glass door leading to the inside of her home could be seen. According to the post’s geotag, the photo was taken in Miami, Florida. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day as the rays shined down on Alexa and caused her tan skin to glow. She looked positively radiant in her tiny yet elegant swimwear.

Alexa’s look included a tie-front top with cap sleeves. The neckline dipped low into her busty chest, so her ample cleavage spilled out. In addition, the tie at the center caused the fabric to gather a bit, so Alexa looked close to revealing underboob with one move.

The tails of the bikini’s bow came down to Alexa’s waist, perfectly framing her flat tummy. She paired the top with a matching, U-shaped bottom. The front of the bikini remained low on Alexa’s waist to further showcase her abs, while the sides came up just above her hips and drew attention to her curvy figure. Her shapely thighs were also exposed in the photo.

Alexa finished off the outfit with a white towel wrapped around her blond locks. She also appeared to be sporting a full glam look, including brown eyeshadow, thick lashes, pink blush, bright highlighter, and a light pink gloss on her full lips. Alexa held a glass filled with an orange-brown beverage in one hand.

Alexa posed with her legs together and one hip cocked to the side in a way that showed off her figure. She rested one arm at her side and looked down at an angle.

The post garnered more than 7,800 likes and just over 150 comments in an hour, proving to be a hit with Alexa’s fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Beautiful color on you,” one fan said.

“You look amazing wow,” another user added.

“This is absolutely gorgeous,” a third follower wrote.

“I don’t know how someone can manage to be THIS perfect,” a fourth follower added.

Of course, Alexa’s fans know that she can rock any look. Earlier this week, she bared some cleavage in a plunging, black dress, which her followers loved.