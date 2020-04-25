Dolly Castro Wows In Nude Instagram Photo, Flaunting Voluptuous Curves & Bare Booty

Dolly Castro bared it all in a rare nude photo recently. The fitness model revealed her breathtaking figure in her latest Instagram share and proved that she’s not afraid to explore new territory. Of course, her fans rewarded her by flocking to view the provocative pic.

Dolly looked smoking hot wearing nothing at all. The Latina model posed in her kitchen by leaning forward on the marble counter. She strategically draped her long brown hair over her breasts and other bits so that the pic was still in good taste. However, her fans were still treated to the delicious sight of her ample cleavage and deep bosom. She folded one of her arms across her nipples, while holding an orange slice in the other.

The mother-of-one exposed her naughty side and showed off her bare booty. Those who follow the model know that she takes pride in her thick thighs and rounded derriere. She often shares booty-building workout videos to help others achieve the same full bottom. In this photo, her naked backside took center stage.

Dolly styled her locks in a middle path and allowed it to cascade down her back and shoulders. Her only visible accessories were a gold watch and her wedding band. In fact, in her caption, Dolly let her fans know that her husband had taken the pic, and boasted that she had a new glow.

The social media influencer kept her makeup simple. She defined her brows, wore dark brown mascara, and some eyeliner. She swept blusher across the apples of her cheeks and slicked on nude lipstick. She looked polished and refined although she was only in her birthday suit.

Dolly commands an audience of over 6.2 million people. It seems that she has been switching things up a bit lately so that she can stay relevant to her fans. She has built her brand on a platform that promotes a healthy lifestyle and regular exercise. Lately, she has posted sexier photos, showing off a different side to her personality.

Dolly’s risque photo seems to have paid off. She has already accumulated more than 60,000 views in less than a day. Many of her fans raved about the photo in the comments section.

“Ms. Castro, as usual, you are a phenomenal woman. Thank you for the motivation mama. eres una hermosa (been trying to learn Spanish while in quarantine),” one fan complimented Dolly.

“Hubby sure knows the angle,” another follower teased.

Of course, a third Instagrammer dared to ask the question on everyone’s mind.

“Baby glow?”

Dolly and her husband, Samier Chavez, were married in 2018. If they are expanding their family, Dolly’s certainly not done glowing.