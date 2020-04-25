‘Pump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Will “Probably” Postpone Her Italy Wedding, Considers Having Baby First

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark will 'probably' not be getting married in October.

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark’s wedding planners have informed them that they will “probably” need to postpone or cancel their October wedding in Italy due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

During the April 24 episode of her podcast, Straight Up with Stassi, Stassi spoke with her Vanderpump Rules co-star, Katie Maloney, about the future of her wedding and considered the idea of welcoming her first child with Clark before saying, “I do.”

After confirming she and Clark have been in talks with their wedding planners about the next step they will take, to either go through with their October wedding or forego their previously scheduled nuptials for a later date, Schroeder admitted to feeling concern over the possibility of her wedding not being filmed for the ninth season of Vanderpump Rules, which is expected to begin filming this summer.

“I’m like, ‘Wait, but I want it to be filmed because I want to be able to watch it forever and ever,'” she explained.

Following Schroeder’s devastating news about her future wedding, Maloney, her longtime best friend, suggested she use the time ahead to conceive her first child and agree to tie the knot on the very same date in 2021. As she explained, Schroeder can keep her wedding dream alive by keeping her wedding date the same and using the same wedding dress.

In response to Maloney’s idea, Schroeder said she could definitely try and have a baby now and get married in October of 2021. After all, with the future of the world in question, “anything is possible.”

“I [can] try and have a baby and then I get liposuction and figure it out. If I have to go to Italy pregnant, I don’t give a f**k. Can we just get there? Can we just have a moment where all of my friend and family, we can go to Italy together? That’s truly all I want,” Schroeder explained.

Schroeder then noted that she was planning to make an official decision next month.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, an insider spoke to Us Weekly in March, revealing that Schroeder was super excited to get pregnant with her first child and hoped to have a baby shortly after her wedding plans, as well as the ongoing renovations at the Hollywood Hills home she purchased earlier this year, were complete.

As the source shared, Schroeder knows what she wants and can’t wait to get started on her future family with her fiancé.