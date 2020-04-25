Actor Tyler Christopher Shares Emotional Photo, Former ‘General Hospital’ & ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Star Gets Real

Soap opera actor Tyler Christopher shared a photo on his Instagram page on Friday, his first in nearly a year. The former General Hospital and Days of Our Lives star added a fairly blunt caption that prompted a lot of love from his followers.

The new Instagram post showed Tyler kneeling next to his mother’s gravesite. The date on the gravestone indicates that she died just over four years ago, but based on the actor’s caption, she is still dearly missed.

The geotag noted that Tyler was at the Oak Grove Cemetery, which is in Delaware. He grew up there and noted in his caption that his childhood home is in the background of the photo, adding that he truly grew up in a cemetery.

The photo shows Tyler wearing a cap, jacket, scarf and shorts along with a pair of sneakers. He has a mustache and beard and the expression on his face is rather somber.

The caption that Tyler included brought up the social distancing efforts may people are facing in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The actor wrote that the cemetery was the one place where he did not have to care about either work or social distancing.

This post is the first Tyler has shared on social media since last summer. In the months before he stepped back from social media, General Hospital fans were rooting for him to return in the role of Nikolas Cassadine. His stint at Days of Our Lives had ended as he navigated some personal issues, but GH fans could tell that Nikolas was going to return and hoped Tyler would step back into the role.

Instead, last winter the show brought in actor Marcus Coloma to play Nikolas. Last November, Tyler was arrested and was seemingly struggling with issues of addiction again. Tyler may not be looking to say much about the journey he has traveled this past year or so, but people did step up to lend their support on this particular post regardless.

“I know how much your mom loved you. She was so proud of you, Ty… Your mom is looking down on you from heaven, Ty. She’s your guardian angel now and will always be with you. She’s in peace. I’m hoping each day is lighter and lighter. Sending you love and comfort, my friend,” wrote actress Natalia Livingston, who played heroine Emily Quartermaine during Tyler’s days on General Hospital.

Others shared stories of their own losses and fans expressed that they still love him and are praying for him. The fact that he had been away from social media had certainly been noticed, judging from the comments posted, and everybody was anxious to send love and healing energy his way.

Tyler may not be headed back to the land of soap operas anytime soon, but it is clear he will always hold a special place in the hearts of many General Hospital viewers.