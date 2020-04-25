Abby Dowse Is Smoking Hot In Semi-Sheer Lingerie & Thigh-High Socks

Abby Dowse kicked off the weekend with a steamy lingerie photo shared to Instagram this morning, tantalizing her 2.2 million followers with a saucy look that included semi-sheer underwear and thigh-high socks. The blond bombshell put her insane figure on full display in the sexy get-up, posing for a full-body shot that flaunted all of her dangerous curves.

Snapped in her kitchen, the 30-year-old struck a delicate, almost balletic pose, showing off her chiseled pins as she gracefully put one leg to the side and cocked her hip. The photo was shot from a high angle and perfectly showcased her elegantly stretched body, particularly spotlighting her midriff and waist, and even showing a hint of her perky derriere. Her cleavage was also well within eyesight, bared in the low-cut lingerie.

Abby was wearing a black two-piece ensemble that comprised of a sports-bra style top and a high-cut, low-waist thong. The top featured thin straps that were decorated with tiny gold metal hoops, which complemented the model‘s shiny jewelry. The piece had a see-through mesh insert on the side, which flashed a tempting glimpse of skin. A similar detail adorned the small front of her bottoms, which had a thick waistband that accentuated her lithe physique.

Her long stockings were also black, and sported thick white straps on the thigh bands. Her outfit beautifully stood out against the chic, all-white decor, which included simple counters and cabinets, a pair of sleek appliances — one white and the other black — quaint porcelain decorations, and two gorgeous white orchids resting in matching, white vases.

As usual, Abby was wearing large hoop earrings, in addition to a pair of rings on her fingers and a chain bracelet on each wrist. Her customary layered necklace draped down her decolletage area, which was perfectly framed by the bra’s scoop neckline. The Aussie beauty further accessorized with a classy short manicure, painting her nails white to contrast with her outfit. She wore her golden locks down and parted in the center, coquettishly brushing back a lock of hair with her hand.

The stunner was not looking at the camera, but rather glanced downward, seemingly admiring her voluptuous assets. Although the photo didn’t offer a clear view of her glam, followers could notice that she kept her makeup simple, only highlighting her features with a glossy lipstick and a thick coat of mascara on her long lashes.

Abby aptly made her caption all about breakfast foods, asking fans to choose between pancakes and waffles and illustrating those choices with their corresponding emoji. She also credited Fashion Nova for her look, noting that the outfit was part of the brand’s newly released collection.

The post appeared to have sent quite a few pulses racing among her fans, garnering close to 20,000 likes in the first two hours of going live. Followers also left 506 comments under the spicy photo, showering the sizzling blonde with praise.

“Super hot,” fellow model Dasha Mart said of the look, adding three heart-eyes emoji.

“Seriously love the high soccer style socks on you [fire emoji] Body looking incredible,” commented another Instagram user, ending with a heart-eyes emoji.

Followers didn’t ignore Abby’s breakfast invitation, diligently replying to her caption. For instance, model Nina Serebrova opted for pancakes, backing up her choice with a heart emoji.

“Either way as long as your [sic] in that you pick whatever and it’s all smiles [winking-face emoji] she’s a gorgeous goddess I like this [heart-eyes emoji],” wrote another Instagrammer.

“Whatever you’re cooking I’m happy with,” agreed a second person, leaving a heart-eyes emoji.