Mister Rogers Encouraged Gay Costar Officer Clemmons To Stay In The Closet

A new memoir reveals details of the relationship between the two.

Francois Clemmons is likely best known to most people for his role in the TV show Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood. Clemmons played Officer Clemmons from 1968 to 1993, and over his time on the show, he grew incredibly close to Fred Rogers, who he describes as a mentor figure in a new interview with People.

In his new memoir, Officer Clemmons, Clemmons recalls the moment his role on the show was put in jeopardy after it was discovered that he was gay. When Clemmons was called into Rogers’ office at the show’s studio, Rogers openly discussed the issue with him.

“Franc, you have talents and gifts that set you apart and above the crowd. Someone has informed us that you were seen at the local gay bar downtown. Now, I want you to know, Franc, that if you’re gay, it doesn’t matter to me at all. Whatever you say and do is fine with me, but if you’re going to be on the show as an important member of the Neighborhood, you can’t be out as gay,” Rogers told Clemmons.

Clemmons told People that he began to sob during the conversation. He understood that he would have Rogers’ love and support no matter what, but he could only stay on the show as long as he stayed in the closet, at least publicly.

Clemmons continued by saying that Rogers told him the world doesn’t want to know who he’s sleeping with, “especially if it’s a man.”

“‘You can have it all if you can keep that part out of the limelight,'” Rogers said to him.

Clemmons said that Rogers also suggested that he get married to a woman as a “compromise.” The Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood star said that, by the time he had left the office, he had resolved that he would marry La-Tanya Mae Sheridan. He continued by saying that, when Rogers approached him at their wedding, it felt like the two of them had finalized a compact that had been struck months earlier. The two divorced amicably in 1974, and Clemmons began his life as an openly gay man after that.

Today, Clemmons says that he’s forgiven Rogers for the confrontation that he chronicles in his memoir. He said that he understood that the show was his dream.

The book, which hits stands May 5, also chronicles Clemmons’ early life, which was tumultuous and occasionally violent. Clemmons writes in the novel that, by the time he met Rogers, the TV host was the closest thing to a father figure he had.