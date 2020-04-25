28 Million Mail-In Ballots Went Missing In The Past 4 Elections, Sparking Concerns About The 2020 Election

Six million mail-in ballots were never counted in the 2016 Presidential Election in a shocking miscarriage of the electoral process

Newly released data from the federal Election Assistance Commission has revealed that more than 28 million mail-in ballots were unaccounted for in elections held between 2012 and 2018, according to Real Clear Politics. Political experts are now voicing their concerns about the flaws in mail-in ballot systems as many states are turning to the practice for upcoming elections, especially in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The number reflects a staggering miscarriage of the electoral process, as it means that close to one in five of all ballots used in exclusively mail-in voting areas went missing. In the 2016 presidential election, six million mail-in ballots were never counted.

Worse still, experts have claimed that the estimate of around 28.3 million missing ballots is likely lower than the true number as multiple regions in the country — most significantly Chicago — did not respond to the agency’s survey questions.

Though no evidence has overtly suggested that the missing ballots have been used to conduct voter fraud, the Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF) has warned that the scale of the uncounted ballots suggests that it should be a grave concern.

According to Logan Churchwell, a spokesman for PILF, it is well known by election officials that “millions” of uncounted mail-in ballots are ignored during election cycles.

It “is not a secret type data here – it’s sitting there on the Internet, and you’re paying for the server cost,” he said, before slamming official’s lackluster response to the issue.

“If there’s so many ballots out there in the wind unaccounted for by election officials, surely some manpower could be dedicated to go bring them in. And that’s another part of the system where you have weaknesses and risk,” he added.

His sentiments were echoed by The New York Times, which stated that voter fraud “is vastly more prevalent than the in-person voting fraud that has attracted far more attention, election administrators say. In Florida, absentee-ballot scandals seem to arrive like clockwork around election time.”

The process is so vulnerable that a 2008 report published by the CalTech/MIT Voting Technology Project recommended that states should “restrict or abolish on-demand absentee voting in favor of in-person early voting.”

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

The criticism comes as many politicians have suggested expanding mail-in voting due to the COVID-19 crisis. For example, former Democratic Presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar and Oregon Senator Ron Wyden proposed a bill called the Natural Disaster and Emergency Ballot Act of 2020. The law would let all eligible voters in the United States submit their ballots by mail, overriding any state laws on the matter.

However, in addition to potential fraud, Churchwell has warned that this could also lead to “ballot harvesting,” a process where political operatives collect and submit mail-in ballots on behalf of voters.

The practice often toes the line with election fraud, and a GOP operative in North Carolina was even indicted for crossing that line in 2018.

Though the 2020 presidential election is still months away, many political experts have voiced concerns about potential changes due to COVID-19. As was previously reported by The Inquisitr, presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden even claimed that he believed Trump was going to “come up with some rationale why it can’t be held.”