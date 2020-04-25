Ashanti Shows Off Pigtails & Ample Cleavage In Tiny Bikini

Ashanti showed off her insane figure and had her Instagram followers hitting the like button in her recent update. She looked smoking hot in a geometric print bikini and a tiny pair of daisy dukes.

The 39-year-old smoldered in a zigzag-patterned string bikini that seemed a tad too small for her. Ashanti’s voluptuous assets threatened to burst free from their tight confines and she nearly popped out from every angle. Ashanti flaunted sideboob, underboob, as well as a generous amount of cleavage, much to the delight of her followers.

The crooner posted a similar photo 3 days ago, as reported by The Inquisitr, She has been sharing photos from this specific shoot, but in this pic, she exposed even more flesh. Ashanti unzipped her denim shorts, flapped them down, and tugged at the bottoms with her thumb. She stunned by revealing her flat stomach and tiny waist. She drew attention to her naval area by pasting four glittery stickers around it. Of course, the short shorts displayed her thick thighs and rounded booty.

Ashanti accessorized with two oversized gold hoop earrings to frame her lovely face. She wore three delicate gold chains, the longest of which had a pendant which nestled in her bountiful cleavage. She also wore some chunky bangles to complete the look.

The actress seemed to glow thanks to her use of bronzers and highlighters. She wore a bold brow, a cat-eye, and a dark blusher on the apples of her cheeks. She slicked on some brown lipstick before popping on some gold lip gloss on her lower lip. The celebrity painted her nails in a light pink shade to compliment her outfit.

Ashanti rounded off her sexy look with an off-center path and two pigtails. She curled her long, black locks and allowed them to cascade down her shoulders. The singer her hand on her waist and slightly angled her face to the side. She looked fierce as she put on her best sultry pose for the camera.

The singer has a massive fan base of 5.4 million followers on Instagram alone. She first rose to fame eighteen ago with her self-titled debut album, and has gone on to become one of the most recognized and respected artists of the hip-hop genre.

Ashanti’s fans flocked to view her offering. Within one day, she has already racked up more than 330,000 likes, a massive tribute to her popularity. Some even took the time to comment and pay her some extravagant compliments.

“See my days are cold without you……” one fan cleverly quipped, referring to a line from her chart-topping hit, “Foolish.”

“This Shoot Is Literally EVERYTHING,” another fan raved.