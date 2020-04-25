NBA Rumors: Timberwolves May Consider Trading For A ‘Game-Changer’ This Summer, Per ‘Bleacher Report’

From the time he was selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns has managed to turn himself into one of the most dominant big men in the league. In his fifth season in the NBA, Towns continues to post incredible numbers, averaging 26.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.2 blocks while shooting 50.8 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from beyond the arc. Unfortunately, despite his explosive performance almost every night, the Timberwolves remain as one of the worst NBA teams in the Western Conference.

Before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline, the Timberwolves engaged in a blockbuster deal with the Golden State Warriors, trading Andrew Wiggins to bring Towns’ close pal, D’Angelo Russell, to Minnesota. However, though the arrival of Russell has indeed made Towns happy, the Timberwolves shouldn’t stop upgrading their roster to prevent the All-Star big man from imagining a future somewhere else. Instead of using their first-round picks in the 2020 NBA Draft to add more young and promising talents on their roster, Preston Ellis of Bleacher Report thinks that the Timberwolves should consider trading them for a “game-changer” and specifically mentioned Aaron Gordon of the Orlando Magic as a potential trade target for Minnesota in the 2020 NBA offseason.

“There’s no time for developing their pair of 2020 first-round picks. With minimal space available, Rosas will need to strike a deal using James Johnson’s expiring contract, plus one or both of those picks, to bring in a game-changer who can play at the 3 and 4. Aaron Gordon would be a perfect fit if the Orlando Magic make him available.”

Though they are yet to see the full potential of their current roster, it’s still hard to imagine the Timberwolves’ star duo of Russell and Towns challenging Western Conference powerhouse teams like the LeBron James-led Los Angeles Lakers and the Kawhi Leonard-led Los Angeles Clippers in a best-of-seven series. If they are serious about fully dominating the Western Conference and contending for the NBA championship title in the 2020-21 NBA season, trading for a “game-changer” is a must for the Timberwolves.

Gordon would undeniably be an incredible target for the Timberwolves. Aside from giving them a boost in their frontcourt, Gordon would also provide the Timberwolves a third scoring option behind Towns and Russell. With the logjam in the Magic’s frontcourt, the Timberwolves could acquire Gordon by just simply offering a trade package that includes one of their 2020 first-round picks to Orlando. Some people may not consider Gordon as a “game-changer” right now, but once he’s traded to an NBA team that could give him more playing time and a significant role on the offensive end of the floor, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the former No. 4 overall pick turns into an All-Star next season.